Why Conventional Wisdom Says To Set Air Conditioners At 78 Degrees In A Heat Wave (And Why You Might Not Want To)

If keeping your air conditioner at 78 degrees works for you and everyone else in your home, great, you can leave it there for the duration of the summer. Unfortunately, life is rarely so accommodating. Everyone has different standards when it comes to comfortable temperatures; some people are fine with things being warm, while others can't rest without a pleasant chill. Sticking to 78 might help keep the costs down, but if everyone is still miserable, it kind of defeats the purpose.

More pressingly, some people genuinely cannot handle higher temperatures from a health perspective. This includes very young children, elderly people, or those with certain chronic health conditions like heart issues, diabetes, or anything else that impacts one's ability to sweat, stay hydrated, and generally regulate their own body temperature. Even if you're doing okay at 78 degrees, someone else in your household may be quietly suffering.

The best course of action here, rather than using the 78-degree setting as an absolute rule, is to use it as a guideline. When the heat becomes overbearing, set the thermostat to 78 and stay up to date with everyone in your house. If anyone is showing signs of heat stress, start gradually turning the temperature down further, one degree at a time, until everyone's comfortable. Maybe you'll spend a little more than you'd like on power bills, but everyone's health and safety are paramount. If necessary, you can offset the heat a little further with some sensible decisions like keeping the blinds closed and using ceiling fans.