How To String Up A Stihl Weed Eater Head The Right Way

Trimmers, or weed eaters, are indispensable tools for both homeowners and commercial landscaping crews. Getting into places a mower can't, weed eaters cut using a spinning head that contains nylon string. It's this aspect that sets string trimmers apart from brush cutters, with the latter utilizing a metal blade or disc. However, anyone who has wielded a trimmer for any length of time will tell you that running out of nylon line can be a frustrating experience. Why? Because restringing these machines can be trying, halting progress on simple yard tasks.

Among every major grass trimmer brand, STIHL sits at the top, with a reputation for delivering optimal torque when dealing with stubborn brush. Despite that, restringing the darn things can still be difficult if you don't know the proper procedure.

STIHL features many different trimmer heads that include both bump-feed and auto-feed styles. The Autocut 27-2 C and the Autocut C 26-2 Easyspool are bump-feed heads rather than automatic-feed heads. A bump-feed trimmer requires manual releasing of additional line by tapping the trimmer head on the ground. Conversely, an auto-feed head, which automatically releases line when needed, can be found on trimmer heads like the Supercut 20-2. The 27-2 C is going to be the harder of the two bump-feed heads to restring, as you need to take apart the head and slot in both ends of the line. Still, it's possible to improperly restring a product like the Autocut C 26-2 Easyspool, which can cause problems.

Below, we'll go step-by-step to ensure proper replacement for these common bump-feed and auto-feed varieties. Whether you're restringing an Autocut 27-2 C, Autocut C 26-2, Supercut 20-2, or Supercut 40-2, soaking the replacement line in water for 24 hours reduces the likelihood of breakage.