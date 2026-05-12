5 Stihl Tools Users Say You Should Probably Avoid

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If you work in landscaping, construction, or forestry, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Stihl brand. Founded in 1926, Stihl has made a name for itself as a fairly reliable brand when it comes to chainsaws, grass trimmers, and especially leaf blowers. Early models were made with a dark red color, but starting in the early 1970s, Stihl began to build its tools with a vibrant orange shade instead.

This color scheme stuck around from the 70s to today, but some long-time customers would argue that the brand's overall tool quality hasn't lasted nearly as well. A small engine mechanic took to Reddit to ask why so many people still bought Stihl tools today, and this user isn't the only one to dislike the toolmaker's modern creations.

Of course, there are exceptions; Stihl tools that hold up well and are worth the extra price compared to cheaper tool brands. However, some Stihl tools are best avoided at all costs. We've gathered five Stihl tools that you should steer clear of, even if you see them at a major discount.