What Are Flashlight Gloves And Who Are They Made For?
There are a variety of situations when completing hands-on tasks would benefit from or even necessitate more light. For example, automotive projects can have you underneath a vehicle or leaning over the engine working in the nooks and crannies, which often requires additional illumination and both hands. While there are other options, such as headlamps, one you may not have heard of before is flashlight gloves.
These gloves typically include an LED on the index finger and one on the thumb, although you can find different configurations. Some versions feature more LEDs installed across the knuckles of the gloves, for example. Nevertheless, these all run off of a built-in rechargeable battery. As you grip, reach and articulate with your hands, the LEDs provide much needed light on your task. They may not be the most powerful flashlight you can buy, but these flashlight gloves are useful in automotive applications and a variety of activities, such as fishing in low-light conditions, making them one of the outdoor gadgets that actually make a difference.
While many who've tried these products have given positive feedback in terms of the LED brightness and convenience provided over a traditional flashlight, there were a few reported issues. Some customer reviews have pointed out the "one-size-fits-all" was either loose or too tight, and the fabric wasn't robust enough to hold up over time. Fortunately, there are plenty of different brands to choose from, with many highly rated options available that could make a cool tech gadget gift for men or anyone who works with their hands.
Are flashlight gloves waterproof?
It can be confusing when shopping for flashlight gloves that indicate they are waterproof, because nothing is truly impervious to H2O forever. You can find flashlights designed for scuba divers with IP ratings, indicating various protections against immersion, but you won't find that with flashlight gloves. Even the ones that claim to be waterproof, are more likely water-resistant. And a brand may use the terms interchangeably throughout its product listing, even though in reality, the definitions are quite different. This isn't an issue solely with flashlight gloves but is found across the retail sphere. So, be cautious when shopping, as these terms can be tossed around quite casually.
None of these gloves are designed for submersion. However, depending on the product, some flashlight gloves can be exposed to limited levels of water. For example, HighPeak claims its LED flashlight gloves are resistant to water and can be used in the rain. Though it doesn't specify light versus heavy rainfall or how long it's safe to use in those conditions, you may want to refrain from testing it yourself. Water-resistant means brief exposure to moisture is okay, but eventually water can make its way into the product. The concern of course, is the interior of the battery compartment and LED housing getting wet, which could compromise the functionality of the gloves.