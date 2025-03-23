5 Cool Tech Gadgets The Men In Your Life Would Love As A Gift
Finding the perfect gift for the man or men in your life can be challenging, especially if they already seem to have everything. Of course, advancements in technology can make this task easier. For instance, Google's AI tool can help users find the ideal holiday gift without breaking a sweat. But AI can't do much in the way of finding gifts with a personal touch. If you are looking for the perfect "for men" gift for an upcoming birthday or any other occasion, it's tempting to consider what's trendy nowadays.
However, there are plenty of gift ideas that never go out of style. Online marketplaces offer innovative tech gadgets that make life more fun, convenient, or just plain cool.Tools are also a great option for men who like tinkering with their cars. So whether you're shopping for a gadget-obsessed husband, a dad who loves the latest innovations, or a brother who's always enthusiastic about new devices, there is no shortage of gift ideas. The only struggle is finding the right one to leave the recipient joyful.
For this list, we've rounded up some must-have devices and tools for men that are sure to be a hit — whether for a birthday, holiday, anniversary, or as a simple expression of gratitude. These gift ideas will add a touch of innovation to the recipient's routine, making your present one they'll actually use (and brag about).
Moipejo LED flashlight gloves
If your man loves working with their hands even in low-light conditions, then these Moipejo LED flashlight gloves would be the perfect gift for him. The built-in LED lights are sure to illuminate exactly where he needs to see, thanks to their 50 lumens of brightness. The gloves are a useful device for fixing cars, setting up a tent, working in crawl spaces, or any task that just can't wait for daylight. They are waterproof and lightweight, meaning they can handle fishing trips, night cycling, or strolls in inclement weather. The gloves have adjustable straps, ensuring they can snugly fit most hand sizes. The breathable, soft fabric makes them comfortable to wear for long hours, so they can stay on the entire time your man is working on a DIY project.
It's also worth noting that the Moipejo LED flashlight gloves come with everything needed to work right out of the box. The device has pre-installed lithium-ion button batteries, while the package also contains extra batteries. There's also a mini screwdriver for easy battery replacement. So, if you really want to impress the man in your life, these gloves are a thoughtful and affordable way to do it. The set usually sells for $29.99 on Amazon, where it has over 70% five-star ratings from almost 8,000 buyers and an average rating of 4.5 stars. As of this writing these gloves are on sale for $22.99, a 23% discount.
Eoxsmile emergency radio with NOAA weather alert
Another great gift idea for the man in your life is the Eoxsmile emergency radio with NOAA weather alert. We previously featured similar devices in our 5 portable solar phone charges for hiking adventures list. Eoxsmile's radio is certified by the National Weather Service, so it can be trusted to deliver alerts when severe weather conditions are approaching. With its seven preset weather bands and loud SOS alarm, it can notify your husband, boyfriend, brother, or son about hurricanes, wildfires, and snowstorms while they are out in the wilderness. Even if they're just hanging around at home, the device can be a lifesaver in times of calamities. Aside from its radio functionality, it doubles as a charger for whenever there's a power outage, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. You can re-charge the battery with the built-in hand crank, and the radio and lights also work off of three AAA batteries.
The Eoxsmile radio has a USB port to accommodate and refuel a wide range of devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. It also comes with a flashlight, reading lamp, and compass — basically, it's like an all-in-one survival kit. But beyond emergency preparedness, its main function is a radio with AM, FM, shortwave, and weather band capabilities. It has a telescopic antenna for strong reception, and an earphone jack for private listening. With its Amazon's Choice badge, Eoxsmile's emergency radio — which sells for $32.39 and has a 73% five-star rating from over 9,300 reviews — is a smart investment and great gift for any guy who values both tech and preparedness.
Lisen retractable car charger
For the tech-savvy man in your life, the Lisen 4-in-1 retractable car charger may be the perfect way to show appreciation. Whether he's a daily commuter, a road trip enthusiast, or someone who just likes to keep things organized, this compact yet powerful gadget is a must-have. With its 160-degree rotating plug and a retractable 31.5-inch cord, it eliminates cable clutter in the car while ensuring easy access to charging ports. Your partner can enjoy hassle-free power whenever he needs it with this device. Lisen's retractable charger has universal compatibility with both USB-C and USB-A devices, so it supports even the latest iPhone models.
What makes this charger stand out from other similar tools is its impressive 69W power distribution, allowing up to four devices to charge simultaneously. Its 30W PD USB-C port and 12W USB-A port guarantee fast and efficient charging. Plus, the sturdy adjustable plug keeps it securely in place even on the bumpiest rides. This makes it the perfect device for truck drivers, SUV owners, or anyone with an active driving lifestyle or an off-roading hobby. If you're looking for a practical yet thoughtful gift, the Lisen retractable car charger checks all the boxes. You can buy one for only $16.99 on Amazon, where it has a 77% five-star rating from over 4,500 reviewers. Like the Eoxsmile emergency radio, this product has earned the Amazon's Choice badge for being highly rated and fairly priced.
Airmoto portable air compressor
The Airmoto tire inflator air compressor is another highly recommended "for him" gift and is perfect for men who like to drive, bike, or play sports. This compact yet powerful air compressor can inflate tires on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and bicycles with up to 120 PSI. Since most new cars don't come with spare tires anymore, this tool can come in handy when dealing with a flat. It's small enough to fit in most glove boxes or center consoles, making it perfect for emergencies or routine maintenance on the go. Airmoto designed this compact tire inflator with a digital display for easy adjustment of PSI, kPa, BAR, and KG/CM pressure units.
If your husband or boyfriend frequently goes on long road trips, this device will eliminate the need for him to stop at gas stations to replenish the air inside his car or bike tire. The auto shut-off function prevents overinflation once the desired pressure is reached. Also worth highlighting is the built-in LED flashlight that's useful when inflating a flat tire at night or just checking pressure in a low-light garage. The inflator, which retails for $69.99 on Amazon and has 69% five-star ratings from almost 18,000 reviewers, comes with multiple attachments for easy switching between different types of tires and other inflatable objects. It can inflate basketballs, air cushions, air pillows, and other small inflatables. It's not designed for large-volume items, however, like air mattresses, paddle boards, or large tires like the ones used for UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).
Thosaf damaged screw extractor
Rounding off this list is the Thosaf damaged screw extractor kit, a practical and problem-solving tech tool for your Mr. DIY or handyman. Designed to work with most drills and fit screw sizes between 3 and 12 mm, this device makes removing damaged, rusted, or stripped screws a hassle-free process. Instead of struggling with stuck fasteners, your man can simply drill a hole into the damaged screw and extract it smoothly counterclockwise. Don't let your partner go through a supposedly minor repair task without the right tool to deal with a damaged screw.
Thosaf's damaged screw extractor gets the job done with its high-speed steel construction and hardness rating of 63-65HRC. Such strength allows it to handle tough screws without wearing down quickly, so it's the perfect gift for those who frequently work on cars or perform assembly tasks. As a gift, the Thosaf damaged screw extractor is unique and highly practical. It's one of those tools that many people don't realize they need until they face a situation where a screw is stuck beyond removal. With nearly 5,000 reviews and 66% five-star ratings on Amazon, it comes as no surprise that it is currently the best-selling tap extractor on Amazon. This very affordable $8.99 six-piece set makes an excellent addition to a dad, husband, or any DIY enthusiast's toolbox.
How we chose these items
The products featured in this list were selected based on their number of reviews and overall star ratings. Only those with at least 4,500 reviews and a five-star rating coming from at least 65% of buyers were considered. We further narrowed down the list by evaluating affordability and carefully examining buyer feedback for any significant concerns. Our final recommendations only include items priced under $70, and the items were not listed in any specific order.