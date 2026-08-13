Ford 300 Vs. Chevy 292: How Do These Legendary Inline-6 Engines Compare?

Automotive enthusiasts often debate the virtues and capabilities of Ford versus Chevy with passionate fervor. The same passion becomes more focused when comparing the Ford 300 inline six-cylinder, one of the most reliable inline-six engines ever built, to the 292 inline-six from Chevrolet.

Chevrolet's 292 cubic-inch I6, introduced in 1963 model year ¾- and 1-ton Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks, was the first of the two engines available to the public. Ford one-upped Chevy in 1965 with its 300 cubic-inch I6, an engine that would power various Ford pickup models until 1996. Chevy discontinued North American production of its 292 in 1989.

Both engine designs place the intake manifold, with associated fuel supply and delivery, directly above the exhaust manifold. The difference being Ford's passenger side placement opposed to the driver side location of the Chevy.

The pickup trucks that came out in the 1960s were a radical departure from the bulbous generation that preceded them. Looking back we can see how the design morphed into one more in line with today's pickups, now some 60 years later. Even though pickups had begun the transition from farm and work truck to more civilized versions driven by folks from all walks of life, there was still work to be done. That work required pickup truck engines to be reliable and supply enough power to get the job done.