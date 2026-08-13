Marilyn Monroe Only Owned Three Cars (And They All Had One Thing In Common)

There is no shortage of lore surrounding Marilyn Monroe, one of America's cultural icons whose life tragically ended at the young age of 36. This fascination extends beyond her acting career and celebrity status to the cars that she owned. People have speculated whether she owned vehicles used while traveling to far-flung regions of the globe, as well as others that she used during filming.

For example, a 1952 MG TD appeared in some home movie footage that showed Monroe driving it during the production of the movie "Monkey Business." Similarly, she drove a 1950 Mercedes-Benz 170 S Coupe during a visit to Greece in 1956. According to Hagerty, however, there were just three cars that were registered in her name — and all of them were convertibles.

Marilyn Monroe's first vehicle was a 1953 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible. This was an earlier version of a car that landed on our list of classic cars from the 1950s with high resale value. The '53 Caddy, with its 5.4-liter V8 that produced over 200 horsepower, was a gift from Joe DiMaggio, the baseball superstar who would go on to become Marilyn's second husband in January 1954. The 1953 Eldorado was a limited-production vehicle, with only 532 made. Marilyn filed for a divorce from DiMaggio only nine months later, and the location of the car he gifted her remains a mystery.