4 Obscure Fireball Tool Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
If you're in the trade or you simply do a lot of demanding DIY around the home, you'll probably be familiar with offerings from Klein Tools, Milwaukee, and similar manufacturers. Fireball Tool, with its emphasis on products for metalwork and welding, is a little more specialized than some more general outlets. As such, there are certain niche products offered by Fireball Tools that you may not be familiar with, and perhaps might not even have seen before.
After all, those who aren't in the trade could be forgiven for becoming confused between Mega Squares, Monster Squares, Magic Squares, and Mutant Squares — as well as Smooth Soft AL Jaws, Smooth Hard FE Jaws, and Serrated Hard FE Jaws. From the unique Twin Pin Pliers to the aforementioned Mutant Square, let's take a closer look at some of the niche options in Fireball Tools' range.
Drill Press Fixture Plate
When working with potentially dangerous and expensive materials like metals, there's no room for mistakes or imprecision. To keep the item you're working with in place and prevent errors, one particularly specialized tool is Fireball Tools' Drill Press Fixture Plate.
Using the network of holes of vary sizes across its surface, the user can attach clamps and vises to position the work and keep it stable. This can help you work around the project to reach tricky spots. With the ability to change the angle of the plate, it also gives the worker much more freedom because it expands the working surface of the drill press table. You can also add legs to create further versatility to the setup, but these are sold separately.
If you're unable to fit the metal you're working with onto the table in full, it makes maneuvering it very difficult, which increases the risk of making a mistake. This is why an even work surface is critical and why this plate may be so useful. The ¾-inch and ⅝-inch diameter systems can be found on the Fireball Tool store for $495, though the latter was out of stock at the time of writing.
Twin Pin Plier
You typically need specialized tools for specialized jobs. From first glance, it's clear that the Twin Pin Plier isn't a conventional pair of pliers. Instead, Fireball notes, the ¾-inch system offers the chance to adjust positioning. Sometimes, a plier system like this is limited by the way that it can be arranged, as it's difficult for the worker to position their materials and comfortably reach the appropriate angles.
For that reason, the system also has some convenient tricks. "It can be used as a traditional clamp in the 90-degree position, or tilted forward," the brand notes. "When tilted forward, the clamp can pull in, or the stud can act as the second arm of a traditional pair of pliers."
To further increase the versatility of the model, it can also be used as a more conventional pair of pliers by means of the studded portion. Beyond that, the user can also buy it in two different throat depths, depending on the size of the job at hand and how they intend to use it. The 3-inch and 5 ½-inch products are priced at $28 and $33, respectively. This is a no-brainer Fireball Tools product you can surely make use of.
Mutant Square
In July 2023, the Fireball Tool YouTube channel provided a closer look at a new product: The Mutant Square. The team immediately acknowledged the outlandish design of the tool, the shape of which resembles Superman's iconic shield. It may indeed be difficult to tell what it's for at first glance, but its purpose soon becomes evident.
The name, according to Fireball, is derived from the fact that "it's kind of a mutated form of the Monster [Square] and the Mega Square combined." These items are designed to help hold trickier welding components at precise angles. The Mutant Square's key advantage is that it can help users easily form 45-degree and 90-degree angles. It's similar in function to a set square.
Metalworkers and welders may already be familiar with Mega and Monster Squares, but the newer Mutant Square is a bit more obscure. It may also be more effective, with Fireball Tool stating that "it gives ... the most room out of every square that we make." These come in various sizes, from 8-inch to 20-inch, with prices ranging from $137 to $331. You can also choose whether you want your Mutant Square to be made with aluminum or Dragon Scale, with the later costing slightly more.
Rental heavy-duty welding fixture tables
It goes without saying that a welding fixture table is a very specialized piece of equipment, and it needs to be customizable to the size and scale of the jobs (along with its clamps, locks, and other accessories). Accordingly, Fireball Tool offers them in a range of different dimensions and types, including standard duty, heavy duty, steel tops, and more. However, these can be very expensive. Fireball Tool also offers some solid products under $50, but these fixture tables are definitely at the higher end, with The Heavy Duty Welding Fixture Table Duo, 13' x 6.5' (156" x 78" x 8") costing $20,750.
Of course, there are some more affordable options for those who need a heavy-duty table but don't have that kind of money. Interested parties can, for instance, peruse the Blemished Discounted Tables section on Fireball Tool, where they can pick up a bargain table with small imperfections that don't impact its utility. Alternatively, there's also the Table Rental Program.
You can either Try Before You Buy or get a Long Term Rental with the Heavy Duty Welding Fixture Table 4.5' x 8.5' (102" x 54"). Both options have the 375-item Ultra Tool Kit included. Try Before You Buy costs $1,500, with that amount credited back on a $10,000+ table and fixture purchase within three months. Long Term rental, meanwhile, costs $4,500 for three months, then $700 per month. This may not have been a purchase you knew you could make with Fireball, but depending on your circumstances and needs, it might be the correct one.