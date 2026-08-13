4 Obscure Fireball Tool Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

When working with potentially dangerous and expensive materials like metals, there's no room for mistakes or imprecision. To keep the item you're working with in place and prevent errors, one particularly specialized tool is Fireball Tools' Drill Press Fixture Plate.

Using the network of holes of vary sizes across its surface, the user can attach clamps and vises to position the work and keep it stable. This can help you work around the project to reach tricky spots. With the ability to change the angle of the plate, it also gives the worker much more freedom because it expands the working surface of the drill press table. You can also add legs to create further versatility to the setup, but these are sold separately.

If you're unable to fit the metal you're working with onto the table in full, it makes maneuvering it very difficult, which increases the risk of making a mistake. This is why an even work surface is critical and why this plate may be so useful. The ¾-inch and ⅝-inch diameter systems can be found on the Fireball Tool store for $495, though the latter was out of stock at the time of writing.