12 Fireball Tool Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price

Fireball Tool is an American retailer offering a range of in-house and externally branded products to support welders, metal fabricators, and others. The brand's specialty lies in welding tables and other similar equipment. Its tables are quite expensive, and so they're geared primarily toward professional outfits. But Fireball Tool carries plenty of other equipment that can be incredibly valuable to fabricators and renovators working with a tighter budget.
The brand stocks numerous specialized pieces of equipment with the central purpose of making workshop tasks easier for practitioners. Adding to the value Fireball Tool provides, most of its own-brand products come with a lifetime warranty, delivering a quality guarantee that makes the purchase significantly more valuable to users. These 12 tools offer important functionality for buyers looking to beef up their capabilities in layout, fastening, or tool management. Fireball's tools also feature favorable pricing compared to alternatives or competitors' rates for the same tool.
Drillco 115-Piece Nitro Drill Bit Set
The Drillco 115-Piece Nitro Drill Bit Set is a comprehensive bit set featuring a massive range of sizes. It includes 1/16-inch to ½-inch bits, as well as numbered and lettered sizes, with specialized flute lengths and overall dimensions. They each feature 135-degree split-point heads that limit travel while the bit is in use. They also include nitride-treated construction for heavy-duty use and long-lasting performance. The set is contained in a storage box with organizational compartments for each piece, making the collection easy to access.
These are capable of operating in a handheld drill, a drill press setup in a woodworking shop, or even to support nuanced CNC use. They're finished with a black-and-gold surface treatment to provide natural lubrication for faster cutting and higher performance. At Fireball Tool, you'll find the set for $275. This is a significant discount compared to price tags from competitors elsewhere in the market that easily approach the $400 or $500 mark. However, for those looking for a similarly expansive bit set (albeit without the durability hallmarks of this option), the Bauer 115-piece cobalt set is considered a must-have Harbor Freight accessory solution.
Strong Hand Tools Deluxe 8-Inch MIG Welding Pliers
The Strong Hand Tools Deluxe 8-Inch MIG Welding Pliers are a valuable asset in support of welding tasks. They feature fine and coarse files as well as both flat and rounded hammer segments to support many different demands you might face while performing a weld. The tool features a V-notch for wires and nuts with cutting jaws included as well. The tool includes a retention chain that allows users to attach it to their welding gun for consistent access while working through a weld.
This tool can easily make for a quality addition to a mobile welding setup thanks to its retention chain and versatile functional capacity. It also features an ergonomic grip to make handling the unit more comfortable. The tool retails for $24 at Fireball Tool, a very reasonable price that matches what you'll find on Amazon. However, Fireball Tool offers 5% off your first order, and there are many other pieces of equipment you might consider from the outlet.
Fireball Tool Height Adjustable Vise Stand
The Fireball Tool Height Adjustable Vise Stand is a brand-made tool that offers a significant improvement over many alternative solutions you'll find elsewhere. It's true that some Amazon products in this realm are listed for under $100, but none offer the same workshop-grade value as this solution. Moreover, with a lifetime warranty thrown into the mix, this tool offers supreme longevity in addition to its role as a durable companion for intensive workshop demands.
The tool is listed for $207 at Fireball Tool and features a ¾-inch thick top and bottom plate. The stand arm is made from ¼-inch wall tubing and weighs 70 pounds. The stand reaches a maximum height of 36.5 inches and can be reduced to 22.5 inches in 2-inch increments or 1-inch increments, depending on the pedestal's rotational setting. The top plate measures 8 inches by 8 inches and features mounting holes 6 inches apart in each corner. It offers compatibility with tabletop units, allowing you to create a larger pedestal workbench platform with the same adjustability.
Fireball Tool Magnetic 1-2-3 Blocks (8-Pack and Case)
These 1-2-3 blocks are a setup tool that exists alongside many of the most underrated tools and accessories you'll encounter while performing workshop tasks or basic home improvement jobs. Fireball's 1-2-3 blocks are precise, rectangular elements that feature two opposing pairs of three specifically machined sides. These are exacting layout elements in 1-inch, 2-inch, and 3-inch units. This makes them ideal for quick identification of sizing, especially when working with small components.
The Fireball Tool Magnetic 1-2-3 Blocks feature rare-earth magnets. Fireball Tool features both a 2-pack and an 8-pack of blocks, with the 8-pack option also including a carrying case to securely store the blocks when not in use or to easily transport them to a job.
This setup tool features Fireball Tool's lifetime warranty coverage and has its magnets flush-mounted on three of the six faces, giving you access to magnetized and standard elements in each of the three measurements. The blocks have been ground to both parallel and square dimensions on all six sides. The 8-pack retails for $207, which is not cheap but a reasonable price for such high-quality, feature-rich tools.
Fireball Tool Hex Key Holder Tower and Keys
Hex keys or Allen wrenches are a common inclusion in the tool collections of home improvers and professionals alike. These tools are essential for turning numerous fasteners, yet they remain something of a specialty tool despite their widespread use. You can often find a cheap set of Allen keys for just a few bucks, but for a slightly higher price tag, buyers gain access to significant feature enhancements that make the experience far more enjoyable and efficient.
The Fireball Tool Hex Key Holder Tower and Keys is a good example of this update to a classic tool that frequently gets overlooked. The unit is available in both imperial and metric measurements, and it comes with a unique storage tower that reinvents the concept of maintaining the tools in an organized and usable fashion. They also utilize ball ends on the long side, offering natural offset and wobble support for turning fasteners in tight recesses.
The metric set with the tower is available at Firewall Tool for $41. The imperial variant is $42, including the tower. And you can get just the tower for $29 if you already have a high-quality set of turning tools. The storage tree features a patent-pending design that can still hold hex keys when placed sideways, with base magnets and retaining springs to keep each tool securely in place within the organizational structure. The base can be pulled up to sit beneath the bend in each key or down to allow them to rest at the bottom plate. The design is innovative and absolutely worth consideration.
Wiha GoBox Electronics ESD Precision Micro Bit Set (36-Piece)
The Wiha GoBox Electronics ESD Precision Micro Bit Set is a wide-ranging precision screwdriver set that features just about every kind of security screw compatibility you might need. It features 36 pieces, including a magnetic micro bit extension and a storage box with molded segments for each bit featured in the kit. The screwdriver handle features an ergonomic design that's comfortable to operate and includes a finger-controlled rotating cap for easier turning of delicate components. The solution is listed for $42 at Fireball Tool, compared with a $48 price tag at Wiha's own website and $40 at Amazon.
This is a high-quality German tool brand that often receives high praise and is often included in the collections of professional tool users. The favorable price tag at Fireball Tool makes it a quality option here, and the tool itself is ideal for small-part repair, security system enhancements, and electrical installations. Precision screwdrivers are far more versatile than they initially appear, and adding one to your toolbox can make for a much-improved range of functionality that helps complete numerous tasks easier than you might expect.
S&W The Original Thread Checker (Imperial or Metric)
Among the products listed at Fireball Tool that sit within the industrial range is the S&W The Original Thread Checker. This is a verification solution that helps identify accurate sizing comparisons for both nuts and bolts, with both features included on the same gauge unit throughout the collection. Each thread checker features permanent stamping of its size onto the gauge with contrasting lettering to make it easier to read. The imperial measurements feature zinc-plated finishing with red lettering, and the metric unit is finished in a black oxide coating with white markings. Both tools are listed at Fireball Tool for $37. In contrast, the gauge tool can be found at Amazon for $40.
Each checker is threaded onto a wire for easy storage. The wire loop features a closed end on each side to keep each gauge in place while allowing the tool to hang easily from a hook in your workshop. This tool allows for fast identification of sizes in order to tackle part replacement and speed up the process of pulling out the right wrench or socket to remove a component without hesitation. In a fast-paced work environment, this accessory tool can make the difference between meeting your targets and becoming overwhelmed and bogged down.
Strong Hand Tools Grasshopper Welding Finger
The Strong Hand Tools Grasshopper Welding Finger is a helping hand solution for welders that steadies parts while performing tack welds. It features a magnetic V-pad base with a spring-loaded arm that self-adjusts to lock down whatever part you need to isolate. It's usually listed at $36 from Fireball, but sometimes sells for less on Amazon, where it's on sale for $27.42 at the time of writing. If you can find it noticeably cheaper elsewhere, it's certainly worth shopping around. However, even at its standard price point, the tool represents a great bargain.
It offers a maximum pull force of 35 pounds, delivering plenty of holding force for even heavy components before they're set in place. The Grasshopper features an adjustable copper spindle that allows grounding contact, with an easy-to-use slide to quickly adjust the holding force created by a finger on the back end. It also features an anti-tipping bolt that provides effective lockdown of the entire unit for a truly stable experience throughout your welding.
Stabila Die Cast Torpedo Level
The Stabila Die Cast Torpedo Level is a classic torpedo level with three vials. It features 90- and 180-degree set vials, as well as a third vial that offers 360-degree rotation to handle any leveling need you encounter. All three are placed along the top line of the tool. The level itself is 10 inches long, and it features rare-earth magnets to provide the ability to secure your layout tool to magnetic components with ease. It offers 1% and 2% slope indication rings and a precision-milled V-groove measuring surface, allowing it to work on both flat surfaces and rounded pipe elements. The tool's accuracy is guaranteed for life, and the vials are rated for long-lasting use without worry of fogging or leaks.
This tool is available from Fireball Tool for $64. This is admittedly a high cost for a tool that can often be found in simpler formats for significantly less. Yet this German-built solution features extreme precision with measurement accuracy in its normal position rated at +/- 1/32 of an inch at 72 inches. It's also listed here for a notable price reduction over some alternatives. It can be found at US Tool and Fastener for $75, and is listed for $68 at Amazon at the time of writing.
Pferd 10-Inch File Set (5-Piece with Pouch)
The Pferd 10-Inch File Set features five machinist files with an added pouch. The set is offered in second-cut and bastard-cut tooth patterns, each retailing for $125 from Fireball Tool. The bastard cut tool is particularly aggressive in its machining and can even be used to sharpen lawn mower blades, among other heavy-duty cutting tools. The set can be found elsewhere, often at a higher price, making Fireball Tool a solid option for anyone in the market for this gear.
Pferd is a German hand tool brand that's notable for its files, abrasives, and carbide burrs. These files feature a generous 10-inch length, adding just a bit more cutting prowess to the fold over a similar yet inferior 8-inch alternative. The set comes with a rectangular file for standard surface preparation, as well as half-round, round, square, and three-square files. Each one delivers specialized cutting and shaping capabilities, making the complete set quite well-rounded and ready to take on a range of workplace tasks with confidence and ease.
S&W Wall Mounted Thread Checker
Another S&W tool available at Fireball Tool is the S&W Wall-Mounted Thread Checker. This is a $75 purchase from Fireball. It's currently cheaper at Amazon, but retails for as much as $90 elsewhere. The tool features 28 female threaded holes and 28 male threaded studs, each corresponding to a range of common nut and bolt sizes for fast, easy comparisons. The whole production is mounted on a heavy-duty ½-inch Sintra board for durability and simple installation. It can be mounted to a wall or bench component in your workshop for easy reference and includes both metric and imperial sizes in each threaded element.
Unlike other reference tools, the mounting solution makes this one that can't walk off or get lost under a pile of other equipment around the workshop or in a toolbox. This makes it a valuable addition that will routinely save operators of all backgrounds time and, therefore, money. Wall-mounted reference material is a must-have solution in many working environments, and this tool includes intuitively organized threaded components for a wide range of coverage.
Fireball Tool Hex and Star Keys
For $14, the Fireball Star Keys (alongside a $9 and $10 price tag for its metric and imperial hex keys, respectively) offer plenty of value. The kit features a standard holding solution alongside 13 keys in sizes ranging from T6 to T50. They're crafted from chrome vanadium steel for great durability and offer a crucial, niche addition to a workshop that many fixers and mechanics may actually lack. The star key is a unique geometry among Allen wrench tools, but it's often one you can't do without for long.
Similar options often retail for around $20, making this a valuable option that saves a few bucks. Hex and other key tools tend to be something of an afterthought in many toolboxes. Plenty of users buy a cheap set and toss them in the bag without thinking much more about it. An inexpensive set may often feature inferior workmanship and metal, leaving you in a lurch if you break one, perhaps by failing to use the Allen wrench properly. This solution offers a niche addition at a good price and utilizes high-quality construction, bringing together everything you want in a good tool. Add in the lifetime warranty coverage offered for the Fireball Tool product, and you're looking at a top-notch fastening tool.
Methodology
All of these tools are either listed at a similar price or at a more favorable price at Fireball Tool compared to other outlets. Fireball Tool-branded products feature high-quality builds and innovative designs that add genuine value to users' workflows. They also include a lifetime warranty for most Fireball Tool options while showcasing a list price that's reasonable or even favorable for what the tool offers.