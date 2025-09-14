These Lowe's Tools Can Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades

While Lowe's carries a variety of tools for sharpening dull lawn mower blades supplied by its various partners, there are only a couple of options available from the store's brand, Kobalt. Kobalt's line of tools come from a variety of overseas sources. Kobalt power tools are supplied by Chevron, a multinational power tool supplier for brands like EGO, Flex, and Skil in addition to Kobalt.

In addition to power tools, Lowe's offers a number of Kobalt hand tools priced under $20. One of the Kobalt tools from that list, an 8-inch Single-Cut Bastard-Tooth Mill File, is one of the cheapest Lowe's tools you can buy that can sharpen your lawn mower blades. While it's a bargain at $8.98, you'll want to add a file handle to it to protect your hands before using it.

Another 8-inch Kobalt file option is the Dual-Sided Bastard/Second-Cut Tooth Handy File. In addition to the precise nature of the Bastard-Cut present on the Mill File above, the Handy File's second-cut side allows for faster metal removal to quickly eliminate nicks and gouges often present in a lawn mower blade. As a bonus, the Kobalt Handy File includes a built-in handle for the same $8.98, and both files include what Lowe's calls a "hassle-free lifetime guarantee." Of course, using a Kobalt 5-inch 24-volt Cordless Angle Grinder to sharpen your lawn mower blades is much faster. It's also more expensive at $129.00 plus the cost of the 24-volt battery, unless you're already part of the Kobalt power tool ecosystem.