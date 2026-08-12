Not Toyota, Not Ford: This Is The Highest-Revving Inline-6 Engine Of All Time

The inline six-cylinder engine that revs the highest, as indicated by its amazing 7,900 rpm redline, is the BMW S54. This 343-hp naturally aspirated engine, produced from 2000 through 2008, powered a variety of BMW models, including the E46 M3, the Z3 M Coupe and Roadster, and the Z4 and Z4 M Coupe and Roadster. It was even used by Germany's Weismann for its MF3 model retro sports car. A later, upgraded version with 360 hp, thanks to an improved intake manifold and camshafts, was called the S54B32HP and appeared in the E46 M3 CSL. And while the BMW S54 engine may not quite rank up there with the highest-revving engines ever released in a production car, it is definitely one of BMW's iconic inline six engines, ranked by horsepower.

One of BMW's primary goals with the S54 engine was to create a powerplant that could support an output of 100 hp per liter. They achieved this goal, as its 343 hp generated by a 3.2-liter displacement comes out to 107 hp per liter, which increased to over 112 hp/liter with the higher-output S54B32HP version. Mission accomplished.

The BMW S54 engine featured an iron block combined with an aluminum head and individual throttle bodies. It used dual overhead camshafts to activate its four valves per cylinder. New technology (for the year 2000) added to the S54 included new engine management software making 25 million calculations each second while controlling its cooling system, fuel injection, and timing of the ignition. Forged connecting rods and pistons completed the package.