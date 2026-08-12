How Much Is A 1980 Mustang Worth Today & What Is Its Top Speed?

It's almost surprising to learn that Ford sold a notable 271,322 Mustangs in 1980 because hardly anybody talks about those cars now. That's because today, enthusiasm around the Mustang today skips straight from the 1967 fastbacks to models from the late 80s and beyond, leaving the 1980 model year cars stranded in between. But that actually works out in your favor if you're in the market to buy one because it means that particular make stays cheap.

A 1980 Mustang in good condition sells for around $14,200 today, according to Hagerty, an insurance company that publishes pricing guides for collector cars. Hagerty sorts cars into four condition grades, and good sits third of four. The prices swing wildly depending on the trim, too. The car came in three different levels to choose from: the Base model, the luxurious Ghia, and the performance-oriented Cobra. According to Classic.com, the Ghia tends to sell at around $7,950 and the Cobra at $17,178. There's also a hand-built variant, too, built in collaboration with McLaren called the Ford Mustang McLaren M81, though good luck finding it because it's one of the rarest Mustangs Ford ever made.

Beyond these markets, you can find the 1980 Mustang on dealer classifieds, and they more or less paint the same picture when it comes to pricing. As for top speed, Ford never published one, and there's a reason for that — though the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder was known to reach 96 mph.