How Rare Is The Ford Mustang McLaren M81, And What Are They Worth Today?

Since making its debut at the 1964 World's Fair, the Ford Mustang has become a legitimate gold standard for the pony car set. So much so, that Ford has kept its souped-up sports car in production ever since. But not every make and model of the Mustang has earned the brand of pony car icon. In fact, Ford has produced a few underwhelming Mustang builds over the years, particularly since the late '70s.

Somewhere in the middle of the Mustang pack is the 1981 Fox-bodied M81, which Ford produced in conjunction with McLaren Engines, who would soon become the supercar building McLaren Automotive. On paper, the team-up should have produced muscled-up Mustangs for the ages, with Ford bosses likely looking to build a specialty brand on par with their famed Carroll Shelby collaborations. However, Ford's McLaren team-up didn't pan out quite as successfully, with the M81 never making it into production.

McLaren's team delivered a Mustang packing some impressive muscle, even fielding a 2.3 liter turbo-charged racing model in the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona road race. Unfortunately, the M81 crashed early in the race, and despite finishing, didn't really compete. While a consumer-ready build was reportedly eyed, Ford ultimately opted not to make the 250 M81s it had initially planned. In the end, it seems only 10 hand-built M81s were ever manufactured. That fact ranks the M81 among the rarest of Mustangs in existence. And yes, one could fetch you a pretty penny at auction.