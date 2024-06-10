How Rare Is The Ford Mustang McLaren M81, And What Are They Worth Today?
Since making its debut at the 1964 World's Fair, the Ford Mustang has become a legitimate gold standard for the pony car set. So much so, that Ford has kept its souped-up sports car in production ever since. But not every make and model of the Mustang has earned the brand of pony car icon. In fact, Ford has produced a few underwhelming Mustang builds over the years, particularly since the late '70s.
Somewhere in the middle of the Mustang pack is the 1981 Fox-bodied M81, which Ford produced in conjunction with McLaren Engines, who would soon become the supercar building McLaren Automotive. On paper, the team-up should have produced muscled-up Mustangs for the ages, with Ford bosses likely looking to build a specialty brand on par with their famed Carroll Shelby collaborations. However, Ford's McLaren team-up didn't pan out quite as successfully, with the M81 never making it into production.
McLaren's team delivered a Mustang packing some impressive muscle, even fielding a 2.3 liter turbo-charged racing model in the 1981 24 Hours of Daytona road race. Unfortunately, the M81 crashed early in the race, and despite finishing, didn't really compete. While a consumer-ready build was reportedly eyed, Ford ultimately opted not to make the 250 M81s it had initially planned. In the end, it seems only 10 hand-built M81s were ever manufactured. That fact ranks the M81 among the rarest of Mustangs in existence. And yes, one could fetch you a pretty penny at auction.
A super rare Ford Mustang McLaren M81 can cost a pretty penny
Given the vehicle's rarity, it's hardly surprising that a Ford Mustang McLaren M81 is a sought-after build for those who worship at the Mustang alter. The same could likely be said for those who've come to adore what McLaren's done with their own vehicles in the decades since. With Ford producing so few of its Mustang McLaren, it's rare that an M81 is even available for purchase.
Of course, even accounting for its rarity, the actual cost of a McLaren M81 via sale or auction depends greatly on the condition of the car. As much money as an M81 might fetch you at auction, there are no guarantees of a windfall sort of sale, with models reportedly selling for $36,250 and $37,400 as recently as 2016 and 2020 respectively. Even still, when a McLaren M81 went up for auction through Mecum in 2023, the vehicle was projected to sell for anywhere between $75,000 and $100,000.
The M81 in question had clearly been well-maintained and showed just 561 miles on the odometer. Likewise, a steel plate above the glovebox denoted it as the fourth of the 10 prototypes Ford and McLaren rolled off the production line. Though the pony car didn't pull the six figure sale some had anticipated, it still brought in a lofty $75,000. With no indication as to when another Mustang McLaren M81 might hit the market, it may have been well worth the price.