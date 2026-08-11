What Is An HDMI Balun & What's It Used For?

HDMI has long been the standard way to connect a source device like a laptop or a streaming stick to a display like a TV. But there's a major drawback to this; HDMI cables are not as reliable when the cable runs are longer, which ultimately leads to signal degradation. That's where an HDMI balun, which is a type of HDMI extender, comes into the picture. It allows you to transmit HDMI signals over much longer distances, with a key difference that the signals are transmitted over standard Ethernet cables instead of HDMI cables.

An HDMI balun has two main parts, the transmitter and receiver, with the cable typically sold separately. The transmitter, connected to the source, receives the HDMI signals and converts them into signals suitable for transmission over the Ethernet cable. The receiver, connected to the display, then converts these signals back into HDMI signals, which are then fed to the display. Keep in mind that both the transmitter and receiver are connected using HDMI cables to the source and display respectively, while the Ethernet cable runs between the two components. As for the Ethernet cable type, you can use CAT5e, CAT6, CAT6a cables.

Many HDMI baluns support UHD 4K@60Hz video, with some also supporting HDR, ARC and eARC, delivering a surprisingly good experience even when the source device is far from the display.