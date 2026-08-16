Which Car Has The Smallest V6 Engine?

It's true that smaller cars routinely come with smaller, low-displacement engines, but they're usually relegated to four-cylinders, not six. There's a notable exception to this, though. The car with the smallest displacement V6 engine is the Mitsubishi 6A10, with a measly 1.6 liters of swept volume. The 6A10 engine is the tiniest member of the Mitsubishi 6A1 engine family, which encompassed displacements as large as 2.5 liters, with others going down to 2.0 and 1.8 liters in size. The 6A10 used a 10:1 compression ratio to produce 138 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, which indicates that you needed to rev it way up there to generate max power. In reality, it most definitely falls short of the four small engines with more power than muscle car V8s.

The naturally-aspirated 6A10 represents a power output of 86 horsepower per liter, which is adequate for its purpose. It features a cast iron block topped by an aluminum alloy DOHC head with 24 valves. As to why the 6A10 existed at all, this was Mitsubishi's way of offering a V6 engine that would reduce the amount of registration taxes that Japanese buyers had to pay. Because Japanese taxes are based on displacement and not the number of cylinders, Mitsubishi could offer buyers of the 1992-1998 Lancer sedan a smoother, more powerful, and just as tax-friendly alternative compared to the standard 1.6-liter, 111-horse four-cylinder under the hood.

The 6A10 was never imported to the U.S. by Mitsubishi, so if you really want one, your best bet is to import a Japanese Domestic Market Lancer in MX, MX Limited, or Royal trims from those model years. The good news is that the 25-year import rule has passed for these cars, so you're free to import a JDM Lancer from those years.