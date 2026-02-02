A massive V8 is a trademark of almost every true muscle car. However, the modern automotive era has shifted away from large-displacement, gas-guzzling, naturally aspirated V8s to downsized, hybridized, and forced-induction engines to save fuel and reduce harmful emissions. Although we used to associate huge power with huge displacement, this is no longer the case; some relatively tiny engines are now capable of pushing massive power.

Engines like the Chevrolet 396, Chrysler 426 HEMI, or Pontiac 455 Super Duty are some of the most iconic engines from the golden era of muscle cars, and most variants of these typically push between 375 and 450 horsepower. With displacements ranging from roughly 6.5 to 7.5 liters, that gives a liter-to-horsepower ratio of only about 60–64 hp per liter. Although numbers are not everything when it comes to performance cars, they do play a significant role.

Even the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, with its equally coveted 5-liter Coyote V8, is good for 480 horsepower, or about 96 hp per liter. If we also consider hybridized engines with twin-turbocharged setups, some modern powertrains can both eclipse the horsepower of those old-school 7-liter V8s while being far more efficient and emissions-friendly. Here are four small engines with more power than muscle car V8s.