Why This Engine Is Considered The Worst Mercedes Ever Made

Mercedes-Benz. Easily one of the most beloved luxury car manufacturers. There has always been a level of sophistication that comes with the German automaker's name. Perhaps it's related to the exceptional quality of its vehicles, whether that'd be an affordable classic Mercedes-Benz like the 190E and C 300, or one of the company's more recent models, such as the effortlessly good 2025 GLE 450e 4MATIC.

Mercedes-Benz has been around for more than a century, which means it has had time to perfect its craft. While this is true, as evidenced by many of its vehicles and parts, the company has, unfortunately, had a few misses in its 100-year run, and the inline-four turbocharged M139 engine proves this.

The M139 is widely regarded as the worst engine Mercedes-Benz has ever produced, and for an interesting reason. Although the engine received stellar reviews for its performance and fuel efficiency, a glaring issue emerged when it was revealed that it would be featured in what would end up being the C 63 AMG E Performance.

You see, while Mercedes often used inline fours in many of its vehicles, including the C-Class, many of the AMG models featured V8s. People had already noted that the M139 came with four cylinders instead of eight, and was part of a hybrid system meant to bring the AMG C 63 to life. As expected, the backlash was one for the books, even prompting Mercedes-AMG to reconsider its decision. Let's examine why the M139 failed to connect with many.