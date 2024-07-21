6 Classic Mercedes-Benz Cars That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

When you think Mercedes-Benz, you can't help but associate the German luxury car with opulence and grandeur. For many of us, the Benz is a dream car — one that will never be a practical option to own or drive because of exorbitant list prices that are way above our budget.

However, that may not always be the case. In fact, there are classic Mercedes-Benz models that are still relatively affordable and within your reach — if you're willing to buy pre-owned and do a little digging into finding which cars have lower price tags. Like any other car, the Benz is susceptible to depreciation, which — along with the age, condition, and demand for a particular model — means there is a wide range of value when it comes to a used Benz.

That doesn't mean an affordable Benz will necessarily be a lemon, either. If you do your homework, you can find a Mercedes-Benz within your budget that not only offers the luxury and comfort of the brand, but its robust engineering and performance as well. Here are six classic Mercedes-Benz cars that are still affordable (for now).