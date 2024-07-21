6 Classic Mercedes-Benz Cars That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
When you think Mercedes-Benz, you can't help but associate the German luxury car with opulence and grandeur. For many of us, the Benz is a dream car — one that will never be a practical option to own or drive because of exorbitant list prices that are way above our budget.
However, that may not always be the case. In fact, there are classic Mercedes-Benz models that are still relatively affordable and within your reach — if you're willing to buy pre-owned and do a little digging into finding which cars have lower price tags. Like any other car, the Benz is susceptible to depreciation, which — along with the age, condition, and demand for a particular model — means there is a wide range of value when it comes to a used Benz.
That doesn't mean an affordable Benz will necessarily be a lemon, either. If you do your homework, you can find a Mercedes-Benz within your budget that not only offers the luxury and comfort of the brand, but its robust engineering and performance as well. Here are six classic Mercedes-Benz cars that are still affordable (for now).
Mercedes-Benz 500SL
Mercedes has been manufacturing its SL series since the 1950s and uses the moniker for models such as its "beautifully powerful" 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL. Depending on who you ask, the letters "SL" originate from the German words for either "super" and "light" or "sport" and "lightweight." Either way, both phrases perfectly describe the elite class of vehicles. When the Mercedes-Benz 500SL launched in the early '90s as part of the R129 series, it matched cutting-edge engineering with stately design — both of which the Benz is closely associated with.
The 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL has slightly increased in value over the last year, but according to Hagerty, a good condition model is available for $15,300. Depending on your age, 1991 might seem like yesterday, but it was well over three decades ago, so it's no surprise that the Benz can be purchased for such a relatively small amount.
Like with all SL-class vehicles of its day, the SL500 was a convertible. It had rear-wheel drive and a four-speed automatic transmission. If you're worried that a car from that era will be too old-school for you, you should know that power brakes, power steering, power windows, and dual-front airbags came standard at the time. Under the hood of the two-door roadster is a powerful V8 engine that can deliver up to 322 horsepower, so don't expect age to have slowed the car down any.
Mercedes-Benz C 300
While not as modern as the current-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, it's possible to save over $30,000 by going with a slightly older W205 model — Kelley Blue Book recently had a pre-owned 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 300 listed for just $15,225. Powered by a 2-liter engine equipped with a three-phase cooling system, you can expect up to 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque with the four-door executive sedan. The rear-wheel drive vehicle also utilizes advanced engineering and features for a smoother ride, including shift paddles, adaptive logic technology, an Electronic Stability Program, and a four-wheel multi-link suspension that can make you feel like you're behind the wheel of a high-end sports car.
Since the fourth-generation C-Class is only a decade old, you can expect plenty of other modern touches. These include dual-zone climate control in the front, a 14-way power driver's seat, 13-speaker sound system, touchscreen controller (with optional touchscreen infotainment panel if you find a pre-owned vehicle equipped with one), as well as support for Bluetooth and SiriusXM Satellite radio. The classy interior features natural wood grain and double-stitched leather seats. Plus, the rear seats are split-folding to add cargo space in the interior when you need it, making the car as functional as it is luxurious.
Mercedes-Benz 190E
If you're looking for a four-door sedan that can serve more practically as a family car, but still exude the luxury of the Mercedes-Benz brand, you might opt for one of the best Mercedes of all time — the Mercedes-Benz 190E. As part of the W201/190 series launched in 1982, the 190E also utilized a five-link suspension to give riders a super smooth ride, making it an even more attractive option for daily use.
The 190E was no slouch, though. It came standard with various engines over its lifetime, including a four–cylinder, 2,300 cc engine that could produce up to 167 horsepower. You'll find this engine in the 1986 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3 16v, which has recently gone up in value since the start of 2024. However, you can still buy one in good condition for $26,100. Considering certain models of the 190E have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, this price is practically a steal.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
While it may not be as well-known as four-wheel drives from other manufacturers like the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota Land Cruiser, the G-Class is one of the most successful Mercedes-Benz models in the brand's history. Also known as the G-Wagen, the Benz has stood out from its siblings for its iconic boxy design, which has remained since its debut in 1979 all the way up to the latest 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class model. By combining luxury features with an off-roader, the G-Wagen showed Mercedes-Benz to be ahead of the curve when it came to the luxury SUV demand that would eventually carve out a large share of the automotive market.
Once priced at $73,145, Kelley Blue Book estimates the value of a 2002 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 Sport Utility 4D to be around $27,554, meaning you could pick up a pre-owned G-Wagen at almost a third of its original cost. The 2002 model has a 5-liter V8 engine that can deliver 292 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and has a fuel rating of 12 mpg (combined). It's a solid choice for families, as the Benz can easily seat five and has 45.2 cubic feet of cargo space, as well as a sturdy design that can help keep passengers safe in the event of a crash. KBB reports that one owner, who called it their "favorite vehicle [they] ever owned," said that the 2002 G-Wagen "felt like a safe."
Mercedes-Benz SL600
While the R129 series manufactured by Mercedes-Benz in the 1990s offered drivers a one-two punch of performance and luxury, the Mercedes-Benz SL600 particularly excelled with both those attributes. It came with a beast of an engine — a 6.0-liter, 48-valve double overhead cam V12 that could produce a whopping 389 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 420 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm.
In 1996, the automatic transmission for the SL600 was boosted from a four-speed to a five-speed, giving you another gear if you opted for a later model. Data from Hagerty shows that the value of a 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL600 has slightly decreased over the past 12 months, and one in good condition would be worth about $23,200 — roughly about as much money as you'd need to purchase a new 2024 Toyota Corolla.
Generally, fuel efficiency wasn't as big of a concern for many drivers back in the day, so you may not love the 13 city/19 highway gas mileage of the two-door roadster. While it's possible to get your hands on a relatively affordable Benz, sometimes you'll have to live with caveats like this, because luxury will almost always come with a price in some form or another.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Having been around since 1953, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a stalwart classic and the brand's best-selling model. In our SlashGear review of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, we noted that — while "driving in a sporty way is not exactly the E-Class's forte" — the car functions as a " a "much better cruiser" that is "remarkably smooth and compliant without any of the unwanted wandering, floating feeling you can sometimes get in bigger, heavier luxury machines."
The MSRP of a new E-Class is over $62,000, but you can save tens of thousands of dollars by opting for an older, pre-owned model of the mid-size sedan. Some listings have the starting price of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class at $17,499 on the pre-owned market. That price could of course be higher depending on which build you go with, but at least you have an idea of the range you'll be dealing with.
The Mercedes-Benz E300 has a four-cylinder, 2-liter engine under the hood that can deliver up to 241 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and can get 25 city/highway combined miles to the gallon. With 13.1 cubic feet of cargo space and a full backseat, the E300 would make a solid car for day-to-day driving. Kelley Blue Book notes that one downside to the 2017 model is that some people find its exterior design to be "too conservative," but that may appeal to you if you're more interested in a straightforward vehicle that focuses its luxury where it counts — comfort and performance. Even if it doesn't turn as many heads as some other Benz models, you'll still be getting modern amenities like augmented driver assists and a wealth of safety features both in the front and rear passenger compartments.