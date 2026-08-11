Will O'Reilly Auto Parts Really Pay You To Recycle Your Car Batteries?

If you plan to take your dead car battery to O'Reilly Auto Parts, you'll need to first remove the battery safely. First, make sure you're wearing gloves in case there's a leak. Then, disconnect the cable from the battery's negative terminal. Loosening the terminal's nut could take a wrench — and there are a few other tools you'll possibly need, like gloves, safety glasses, and cleaning supplies. The battery could have acid corrosion, which calls for a neutralizing cleaner and a brush for removing acid crystals.

Disconnect the positive cable in the same manner afterward. Once it's out, check the battery for any damage or leakage. If it appears intact and isn't leaking, it should be safe to take to O'Reilly. Before heading to the store, you'll need to store it in a safe manner. Place it in a plastic bag, maybe two. This will make sure the grease and other contaminants on the battery won't stain your car. Ensure that the battery is positioned so it won't be moved around too much while you drive, which could cause damage.

If there is a leak, place it on a plastic tray and avoid any contact with your skin. You won't be able to return it to O'Reilly for the gift card – you'll have to bring it to a household hazardous waste collection center in your town. Once you're heading out, put on your safety gear and carefully insert the leaking battery into a sealed plastic tub and place it in your trunk away from passengers and heat sources.