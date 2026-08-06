These Limited Edition Klein Tools Pliers Celebrate America's 250th Birthday
Major milestones typically call for quite a bit of fanfare and fuss. A 40th birthday, for instance, or a 50th wedding anniversary. However, there will likely be few milestones as worthy of fanfare as the U.S.' 250th anniversary on July 4th, 2026. Unsurprisingly, there have been all kinds of patriotic products produced to mark this famous date, including a rather special set of 8-inch diagonal cutting pliers from Klein Tools.
The Klein Tools 250th Edition Diagonal Cutting Pliers have a red, white, and blue colorway on the handles, with red and white on one and blue and white on the other. Functionally, however, these are the same Journeyman handles that Klein Tools customers will be familiar with. Klein complements the special colors with a laser-etched legend that states "250 USA Est. 1776" on the jaws, alongside a stylized version of Stars and Stripes above it.
These $34.98 Klein pliers have proved popular with customers, to the point that availability varies significantly between outlets at the time of writing. Let's take a look at what these pliers offer and how customers like them to see if they're one of the many Klein Tools worth adding to your tool box – as well as run through the 250th anniversary Klein Tools collection it's a part of.
Klein Tools' anniversary pliers and the rest of its 250th anniversary collection
Klein Tools' 250th Edition pliers are essentially its standard pliers, just with new colors and iconography. Thus, they have the same 2000 Series cutting knives, stubby jaws, and a design that allegedly allows for 36% more cutting power than other pliers. The Journeyman handles still use a blend of two materials, which makes them durable yet comfortable to hold. Unsurprisingly, then, Lowe's customers seem to like these pliers a lot, with the product receiving 4.9 out of 5 stars from 117 ratings and a 100% recommended ratio.
It's not every day that your nation turns 250, of course, and Klein Tools, which makes a lot of its tools in the U.S., didn't stop at celebrating the milestone with just a pair of pliers. Alongside the 8-inch pliers, Klein also sells 250th Edition 9-inch Journeyman Lineman's Pliers, a 250th Edition screwdriver set, and a 250th Edition Wire Stripper/Cutter. Each item boasts the same patriotic colors for the handles and semiquicentennial iconography, tweaked to suit the tool's design. In the case of the screwdrivers, that means separate red, white, and blue sections. If you're interested in the 250th Edition pliers, or any of the other anniversary tools, you can check the Lowe's website or any of the retailers listed on the Where to Buy section of Klein's website.