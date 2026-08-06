These Limited Edition Klein Tools Pliers Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

Major milestones typically call for quite a bit of fanfare and fuss. A 40th birthday, for instance, or a 50th wedding anniversary. However, there will likely be few milestones as worthy of fanfare as the U.S.' 250th anniversary on July 4th, 2026. Unsurprisingly, there have been all kinds of patriotic products produced to mark this famous date, including a rather special set of 8-inch diagonal cutting pliers from Klein Tools.

The Klein Tools 250th Edition Diagonal Cutting Pliers have a red, white, and blue colorway on the handles, with red and white on one and blue and white on the other. Functionally, however, these are the same Journeyman handles that Klein Tools customers will be familiar with. Klein complements the special colors with a laser-etched legend that states "250 USA Est. 1776" on the jaws, alongside a stylized version of Stars and Stripes above it.

These $34.98 Klein pliers have proved popular with customers, to the point that availability varies significantly between outlets at the time of writing. Let's take a look at what these pliers offer and how customers like them to see if they're one of the many Klein Tools worth adding to your tool box – as well as run through the 250th anniversary Klein Tools collection it's a part of.