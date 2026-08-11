Why Do Cops Use UV Flashlights?

If you've ever used a UV flashlight around the home and garage, then you know how handy these devices can be. But UV flashlights serve a bigger purpose for law enforcement, as they can actually help reveal evidence that may be hard to find under normal lighting during an investigation. This is possible because UV light can increase contrast and make certain substances stand out when they otherwise may have been missed.

UV flashlights work by using ultraviolet wavelengths of light to make both items and residues easier to see. As certain materials receive UV light, they absorb the energy and then emit visible light through a process known as fluorescence. When this happens, even the most minute traces of evidence like fingerprints, footprints, and other materials can become easier for investigators to locate during a crime scene search.

UV flashlights are classified as Alternate Light Sources (ALS), and because of their application, are often used in forensic investigations. But while they can be a valuable tool, they are only one part of the process when it comes to investigating a crime scene. Additional testing and analysis are often needed to learn more information about any evidence that is discovered.