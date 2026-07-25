Yes, Tractor Supply Sells UV Flashlights - Here's How Much They Cost

UV lights aren't just for science labs and scorpion hunting. If you're ready to see the world in a whole new light, you don't need to hit up a specialty store, as Tractor Supply has a small range of UV lights available at accessible prices. Deciding which UV light is the best choice for you depends on how you plan to use it. This small Surge UV Penlight, Tractor's Supply's most inexpensive option at around $8, can be used to look for pet stains or to check currency for signs of counterfeiting. You can also slip it into a bag when you travel to look for bed bugs or other unsavory conditions at hotels. For more fun, take your child or younger sibling rock hunting and use this penlight to see if any of the rocks or minerals glow.

For bigger tasks, consider the Surge Alkaline Flashlight and UV Light available for $20. Delivering up to 1,000 lumens, this multi-function light also has a head that pivots 90 degrees to direct light into those hard-to-reach spaces. If you like to fish, check out this retractable fishing line cutter with an integrated UV light from Boomerang Tool Company. This cutter has a retractable tether and stainless steel blades. The UV light will illuminate glow jigs, which is especially useful if you like to fish at dawn or dusk, and it provides ambient light for other jobs without scaring away the fish. At more than $80, Tractor Supply's most expensive UV option, the Vitapur Greenway UV Lamp, is a replacement bulb for a water disinfection system, so steer clear unless you've already purchased the system.