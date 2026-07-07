What's The Difference Between A UV Light Flashlight And Black Light Flashlight?

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Anyone who has ever watched a movie or a TV show knows UV flashlights are a great crime-solving tool. However, they can be pretty useful at home as well, like for pet owners to find any hidden stains from their little furry friends or when you want to do some deep cleaning. That said, when shopping for a UV flashlight, you probably encountered terminology like "UV light" or "UV black light". So, what's the difference? In short, for consumers, there isn't one. Both emit long-wave UVA radiation, and a black light flashlight is basically a UV light flashlight.

You see, all black light flashlights emit UV light, but not all UV lights are black lights. This is because UV light is a broad term, and there are several types of wavelengths (which we'll cover shortly), all invisible to the human eye. Interestingly, those wavelengths are the primary differentiator when it comes to buying a UV flashlight.

The most common wavelengths you'll see when buying a UV flashlight is 395nm (nanometers) and 365nm. Both of those are black lights that emit UVA radiation and do the same job. The difference is that the 365nm one is a more specialized (and costlier) UV flashlight because it's more accurate at detecting things such as counterfeit money. Additionally, unlike 395nm, 365nm flashlights produce almost no visible violet light, so they're easier on the eyes due to the lack of a flashlight beam. This is a stark contrast to regular flashlights, as some of them can be really bright.