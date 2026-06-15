A New Camera System Lets You See The World Through The Eyes Of Animals - Here's How

While there are organisms, like the Pacific lamprey and the star-nosed mole, that move through the world without the benefit of sight, most have evolved to communicate and interpret information through light and color. Some creatures have evolved extravagant displays, complex camouflage techniques, coordinated attack behaviors, and more, all thanks to color vision. As it turns out, many animals also have their own unique visual languages based on their specific visual adaptations.

We know that what we call "visible light" is just a narrow slice of the electromagnetic spectrum. The sights and colors we humans see are defined by our visual system, particularly the photoreceptive cells in our eyes known as rods and cones. Other animals, however, have different collections of rods and cones. Some have more (like the mantis shrimp), while others have fewer (like dogs). As a result, other species quite literally see the world differently from us. And it's not just a matter of colors; some animals can see beyond human perception, like the UV vision found in reindeer, jumping spiders, and other animals.

Many of us, at one time or another, have wondered if the colors we see are the same as the colors other people see. It might be an impossible question to answer. It's probably not possible to see with perfect certainty through the eyes of another person, but a report published in the journal PLOS Biology shows that scientists have made progress in recreating the visual experience of other species with entirely different visual systems.