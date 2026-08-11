How Old Is The Dyson V6 & Has It Been Discontinued?
If you're still using a Dyson V6, congrats: You're getting life out of a vacuum more than decade old. The V6 debuted in early 2015 as part of a major overhaul of the major vacuum cleaner brand's cordless lineup, replacing the old-school "DC##" naming convention that the brand had been using before. In fact, the V6 motor technically debuted the year before in the DC58 and DC59 vacs, but the Dyson V6 branding didn't officially arrive until the following year. And while you can't buy one new from Dyson today, the V6 is in fact still seeing servicing and new parts from the brand. Call it a soft discontinuation.
Under 2015's new naming system, the DC59 Animal became the Dyson V6 while additional variants (like the V6 Motorhead, V6 Animal, and premium V6 Absolute) were introduced at different price points. The redesign didn't come with entirely new vacuum platform, though. Instead, Dyson reorganized existing products around its recently introduced V6 digital motor from 2014. The company gave it some new attachments and accessories, lowered the entry price for some models, slapped the new name on it, and called it a day. The standard V6, for example, dropped from approximately $500 as the DC59 Animal to about $300 after the rebrand; no matter the generation, it seems a high price point will always be one of the first things to know about Dyson vacuums.
Is the Dyson V6 still being made today?
While plenty of people might still be cleaning up after themselves with a V6, that doesn't mean you can just go up to the store and get yourself a new one today. Since the 2015 redesign, Dyson has continued to introduce newer generations, including the V8 in 2016 and the V7 in 2017. As of this writing, Dyson is on the V16. The powerful V15 cordless vacuum is also still for sale.
Although Dyson never officially announced that the V6 was discontinued, online sources say the model was phased out around early 2019 in the wake of these newer cordless vacuums. A quick search on Dyson's site is further proof: The vacuum's not for sale. That said, Dyson does still continue to sell replacement parts through its site. So it's not fully retired like the DC35 from 2009 or the DC44 from 2012. Having been introduced in 2014/2015, though, it seems safe to assume the V6 only has a few years left tops.