How Old Is The Dyson V6 & Has It Been Discontinued?

If you're still using a Dyson V6, congrats: You're getting life out of a vacuum more than decade old. The V6 debuted in early 2015 as part of a major overhaul of the major vacuum cleaner brand's cordless lineup, replacing the old-school "DC##" naming convention that the brand had been using before. In fact, the V6 motor technically debuted the year before in the DC58 and DC59 vacs, but the Dyson V6 branding didn't officially arrive until the following year. And while you can't buy one new from Dyson today, the V6 is in fact still seeing servicing and new parts from the brand. Call it a soft discontinuation.

Under 2015's new naming system, the DC59 Animal became the Dyson V6 while additional variants (like the V6 Motorhead, V6 Animal, and premium V6 Absolute) were introduced at different price points. The redesign didn't come with entirely new vacuum platform, though. Instead, Dyson reorganized existing products around its recently introduced V6 digital motor from 2014. The company gave it some new attachments and accessories, lowered the entry price for some models, slapped the new name on it, and called it a day. The standard V6, for example, dropped from approximately $500 as the DC59 Animal to about $300 after the rebrand; no matter the generation, it seems a high price point will always be one of the first things to know about Dyson vacuums.