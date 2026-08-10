What Distinguishes Fleetlines From Other Classic Chevy Sedans?

The distinguishing characteristic of the Chevrolet Fleetside is its fastback roofline. The Chevy Fleetside's origin story goes back to the 1942 Chevrolet Aero-sedan, released right before Pearl Harbor. Then the U.S. auto manufacturers converted their production facilities to support the Allied war machine, with several automotive brands used in the U.S. military. The car resumed post-war production in 1948 as the Fleetline Aerosedan, which was shortened to Fleetline for the remainder of its life. The focus of this article will be on Chevrolet's first modern post-war vehicle, the 1949-1952 Chevrolet, which was an all-new design that offered the Fleetline body style throughout its four-year run.

Chevrolet's Engineering Department completely redesigned the 1949-1952 Chevy, while styling was done under the supervision of GM Design Chief Harley Earl. The Fleetline was an extremely successful body design, although this was not equally distributed between the four-door and two-door Fleetline models. While 171,595 of the four-door examples were sold during the car's four years on the market, an incredible 851,137 of the two-door versions were sold. This trend led to the deletion of the four-door from the Chevy lineup after 1951, when only the two-door sedan would remain.

Many of these Fleetline models would live on in different areas of the car culture, with some being customized and others being made into lowriders. The 1949-1952 Chevrolet Fleetline marked the end of the line for a fastback-styled Chevy — at least until the body style returned in a slightly different form during the 1960s, as exemplified by America's best-selling car of 1965.