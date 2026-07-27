America's Best-Selling Car Of 1965 Would Go On To Become A True Automotive Icon

The best-selling car in the U.S. during 1965 sold an incredible 1,074,925 examples. It's a record that has never been surpassed, making it an icon for this achievement alone. It's also the first car in history to go past the 1 million sales mark for a single year. With today's fragmented market and so many more brands, it is a record likely to remain unbroken for the foreseeable future. As a comparison, the Ford Mustang's best year was 1966 with 550,000 sales, while the VW Beetle managed to sell 423,008 examples during its best year of 1968. It's not even close — and it's not like these other models were rare or unpopular, as they're some of the cars you definitely remember if you grew up in the '60s.

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala was all-new for 1965, with smoother, more rounded styling than gave it a completely different look compared to the previous, more formal 1964 Impala model. The 1965 Impala's all-steel "Girder-Guard" frame was new, while its steel body, styled by Chevy's chief designer Irv Rybicki, was long, low, and wide, featuring a gently sloping fastback roof that was totally different from the angular looks of the early 1960s. It kept the 1964 car's 119-inch wheelbase while extending its overall length by 3.2 inches and width by 1.5 inches. This unique styling also makes the 1965 Impala iconic, as it strongly differentiated the new car from the old one. This also applied to the Impala's competition, the Ford Galaxie and Dodge Polara, which kept their old-fashioned, squarish styling for a few more years.