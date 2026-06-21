5 Major Automotive Brands Used In The US Military

The American war machine has long maintained close ties to its domestic automotive industry. From the venerable Willys MB Jeep — the chosen ride of General George S. Patton — to the ever-present GMC CCKW Deuce-and-a-half, and the armored hulks of the Chrysler-produced M4 Sherman, Buick-built M18 Hellcat, and General Motors-constructed M10 Wolverine; how the army goes rolling along is as intrinsic to its operations as where and why.

Recently, American military production has fallen below demand. Within the last five years, support to Ukraine's defense, the ongoing delivery of military materiel to Israel, and the costs and losses of a major conflict with Iran has drawn down billions of dollars' worth of munitions, systems, and platforms. To rectify this, a scale of industrialization not achievable by organic military functions alone is demanded.

In April 2026 the Trump administration requested an expansion of the U.S. military budget, raising the budget ceiling $500 billion to $1.5 trillion to address procurement shortfalls and restock military inventories. To ensure this new funding can catalyze the required scale of replenishment, the U.S. has implemented a call for local industry and domestic innovation to modify or increase production in direct support to military requirements, reminiscent of the War Production Board of the Second World War.

Once again, the U.S. military is turning to America's automotive industry for the vehicles and transport systems needed to project combat power wherever it is required.