Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Skip This Luxury Compact Car In 2026
Consumer Reports has proven itself to be an invaluable resource for shoppers looking to get the most out of their major purchases for close to 100 years. Historically, the publication has reviewed everything from appliances and electronics to healthcare and home wares. The testing and rating of automobiles has been a big part of the CR legacy too of course, with the outlet releasing regular rankings of makes and models from every major manufacturer since the earliest days of its existence.
In that pursuit, Consumer Reports has never shied away from advising drivers to avoid certain vehicles. In fact, the ratings outlet recently released a list of smaller 2026 models it thinks you'd be wise to bypass if you're in the market. If you're shopping in the luxury compact corner of the automotive market, CR advises against giving the Genesis G70 a look. If you're unfamiliar with the Genesis brand, it's become the luxury wing of Hyundai Motor Company.
In the years since, Genesis has developed a solid reputation in the low-key luxury market. It would seem that the '26 G70 is not one of the brand's better offerings, however, with CR delivering a lukewarm review of the vehicle in its recent study. While CR appreciated the vehicle's handling, transmission, and climate system, it was far less enamored with the G70's braking capabilities, cargo capacity, and fuel economy. However, the ratings faction really took the Genesis to task for its rear seat comfort and child safety aptitude.
The cars CR recommends instead of the Genesis G70
Consumer Reports also rated the 2026 Genesis G70 middlingly in regards to another important category, predicted reliability. That is one area that should never be ignored regarding a new car purchase, making the '26 version of the popular Korean made model a bit of a CR black sheep in the Genesis lineup.
While Consumer Reports couldn't offer a thumbs up to the Genesis G70, it did offer prospective buyers a couple of alternatives it deemed worthy of attention in the luxury compact sector. The first car on that list is the BMW 3 Series, which earned far more green during its CR testing. Before we go too much further, it should be noted that BMW will also cost a bit more green at the point of purchase, with models ranging from $47,500 to $88,600, and the G70 reportedly topping out at $58,900.
If you can afford it, Consumer Reports claims the 3 Series bests the G70 in virtually every category, including fuel economy, on-road abilities, interior comfort, high-tech gadgetry, and pure driving joy. Still, the faction had some similar concerns in predicted reliability. Ditto for the Cadillac CT5, which CR also recommends as a solid alternative to the Genesis G70. The outlet does note it as a significant downgrade from the BMW, despite the CT5 generally offering a higher price-point. As for the negatives, the CT5 is found lacking in interior comfort, fuel economy, and cargo capacity, with the Caddy earning solid enough marks in most other categories.