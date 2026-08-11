Why Consumer Reports Says You Should Skip This Luxury Compact Car In 2026

Consumer Reports has proven itself to be an invaluable resource for shoppers looking to get the most out of their major purchases for close to 100 years. Historically, the publication has reviewed everything from appliances and electronics to healthcare and home wares. The testing and rating of automobiles has been a big part of the CR legacy too of course, with the outlet releasing regular rankings of makes and models from every major manufacturer since the earliest days of its existence.

In that pursuit, Consumer Reports has never shied away from advising drivers to avoid certain vehicles. In fact, the ratings outlet recently released a list of smaller 2026 models it thinks you'd be wise to bypass if you're in the market. If you're shopping in the luxury compact corner of the automotive market, CR advises against giving the Genesis G70 a look. If you're unfamiliar with the Genesis brand, it's become the luxury wing of Hyundai Motor Company.

In the years since, Genesis has developed a solid reputation in the low-key luxury market. It would seem that the '26 G70 is not one of the brand's better offerings, however, with CR delivering a lukewarm review of the vehicle in its recent study. While CR appreciated the vehicle's handling, transmission, and climate system, it was far less enamored with the G70's braking capabilities, cargo capacity, and fuel economy. However, the ratings faction really took the Genesis to task for its rear seat comfort and child safety aptitude.