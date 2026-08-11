How Much Does The Arcan 3 Ton Floor Jack Cost At Costco & Can You Buy It In-Store?

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Designed for routine maintenance and repairs, floor jacks lets you access the underside of a vehicle with less hassle. Unlike stationary jacks, floor jacks have wheels that can help adjust the position easily. They're also easier to slide under vehicles. These days, there are plenty of popular floor jack brands across price points, such as Torin Jacks, Husky, Pittsburgh, Blackhawk Automotive, and Badland. But if you're a Costco member who is currently browsing their website for automotive products, you may have come across Arcan. While it's not an exclusive brand — you can get the Arcan 3 Ton Car Jack on Harbor Freight and its many other offers on Amazon – there are thousands of Costco customers who have given some of its products a thumbs up for great performance, including the 3-Ton Floor Jack.

Retailing for $209.99, the Arcan 3 Ton Floor Jack is an online exclusive on the Costco website, so you can't find it at any of the warehouses near you. While it can be delivered to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, you can expect longer transit times and higher shipping rates to those regions. But while you can't buy it in-store, Costco says you can still return it to its stores, so you'll be able to benefit from the company's generous return policies. So, if you're interested in adding it to your next Costco online order, here are some things you should know about it and what people who actually own it have to say about it.