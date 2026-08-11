How Much Does The Arcan 3 Ton Floor Jack Cost At Costco & Can You Buy It In-Store?
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Designed for routine maintenance and repairs, floor jacks lets you access the underside of a vehicle with less hassle. Unlike stationary jacks, floor jacks have wheels that can help adjust the position easily. They're also easier to slide under vehicles. These days, there are plenty of popular floor jack brands across price points, such as Torin Jacks, Husky, Pittsburgh, Blackhawk Automotive, and Badland. But if you're a Costco member who is currently browsing their website for automotive products, you may have come across Arcan. While it's not an exclusive brand — you can get the Arcan 3 Ton Car Jack on Harbor Freight and its many other offers on Amazon – there are thousands of Costco customers who have given some of its products a thumbs up for great performance, including the 3-Ton Floor Jack.
Retailing for $209.99, the Arcan 3 Ton Floor Jack is an online exclusive on the Costco website, so you can't find it at any of the warehouses near you. While it can be delivered to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, you can expect longer transit times and higher shipping rates to those regions. But while you can't buy it in-store, Costco says you can still return it to its stores, so you'll be able to benefit from the company's generous return policies. So, if you're interested in adding it to your next Costco online order, here are some things you should know about it and what people who actually own it have to say about it.
What you need to know about the Arcan 3 Ton Floor Jack
Positioned as an affordable, lightweight option, the Arcan 3-ton Floor Jack weighs a little over 58 pounds. Made of professional-grade aluminum and steel, it's designed for durability and portability with its caster wheels and side carrying handles. It has a hydraulic lifting mechanism with a 3-ton lifting capacity that can comfortably lift trucks. It measures 24 inches by 11.9 inches by 6 inches. With a low entry design, it has a minimum lift height of 4 inches and maximum lift height of 18.6 inches. It has dual pump pistols, dual return springs, and a 45-inch handle. To help prevent vehicle damage, its 4.6-inch diameter saddle has a rubber saddle pad. Plus, it has a safety valve, which helps add some peace of mind when it comes to overloading.
Compared to the Arcan 3-Ton Bottle Jack, they're both rated to be able to lift up to 3 tons, but the floor jack has wider lifting capacity. Among the ways that floor jacks and bottle jacks are different, the bottle jack can only lift between 7.6 inches to 14.6 inches. But since it weighs around 7lbs, it is a lot more portable, so this can still be a better deal for high ground clearance vehicles.
What do users have to say about it?
On Costco, many people seem very satisfied with their Arcan 3-Ton Floor Jack. As of July 2026, more than 2,100 people have rated it with 4.7 stars on average. A large majority (around 80%) have even given it a perfect 5-star rating. Some of the common praises include how they thought it was better than a lot of similar options in its price range. One review appreciated the lower profile, noting that they didn't have to raise the car on ramps to fit it under. Several people praised its relative lightweight compared to other steel models. One automotive professional shared that it was great for DIY work and will last for a long time.
Among the less than 3% of users who were dissatisfied enough to give it a 1-star rating, it's important to note that many of the comments were actually about shipping issues. In particular, there were several users who said it came with multiple loose ball bearings and the unit not working straight out of the box. There were also peppered concerns with durability and the handle not locking. On their second time using it, one person said that it stopped elevating halfway and another shared that there were leaks in the pistons.