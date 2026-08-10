DeWalt's Heavy-Duty MagSafe Charger Is Made For Workbenches, Not Your Nightstand

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Through the years, DeWalt has released several mobile phone accessories that can handle everything on the job and outside of it. So far, there are retractable cables, wireless earphones, and speakers that can survive dust and dirt. For people who drive a lot, there are also phone mounts and accessory port charging kits. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that it also makes a unique MagSafe-compatible charger that can work well on your bench too.

Priced at $139.99, the DeWalt Workbench Power Stand can do more than charge your phone. Its main selling point is the MagSafe-compatible charging mechanism, which also offers adjustable viewing angles. You can set the telescoping pole to go between 12 inches and 18 inches, and it lets you keep your phone at eye level whether you're sitting or standing. Alternatively, the magnetic puck is also removable, which means you could also have it on the table if you want to follow something more closely.

For non-Apple devices that don't have MagSafe capabilities, DeWalt's charger lets you plug in through its extra ports. In total, it has four ports: three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. While one USB-C port is designed for the MagSafe mechanism, the others have port covers so they don't gather debris when not in use. Since it can generate up to 65W, it can even charge your laptop. Not to mention, it has a weighted base that can help prevent any unwanted accidents in your workshop.