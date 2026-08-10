DeWalt's Heavy-Duty MagSafe Charger Is Made For Workbenches, Not Your Nightstand
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Through the years, DeWalt has released several mobile phone accessories that can handle everything on the job and outside of it. So far, there are retractable cables, wireless earphones, and speakers that can survive dust and dirt. For people who drive a lot, there are also phone mounts and accessory port charging kits. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that it also makes a unique MagSafe-compatible charger that can work well on your bench too.
Priced at $139.99, the DeWalt Workbench Power Stand can do more than charge your phone. Its main selling point is the MagSafe-compatible charging mechanism, which also offers adjustable viewing angles. You can set the telescoping pole to go between 12 inches and 18 inches, and it lets you keep your phone at eye level whether you're sitting or standing. Alternatively, the magnetic puck is also removable, which means you could also have it on the table if you want to follow something more closely.
For non-Apple devices that don't have MagSafe capabilities, DeWalt's charger lets you plug in through its extra ports. In total, it has four ports: three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. While one USB-C port is designed for the MagSafe mechanism, the others have port covers so they don't gather debris when not in use. Since it can generate up to 65W, it can even charge your laptop. Not to mention, it has a weighted base that can help prevent any unwanted accidents in your workshop.
What do people say about the DeWalt MagSafe charger?
On Amazon, the DeWalt Heavy-Duty Workbench Charging Stand has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars, with the majority giving it a perfect rating. However, at the time of writing, there were only 11 reviews, so it may not be a representative sample. One reviewer noted that it was great for when you're watching YouTube videos while working and said that "it makes it easy to read and swipe even with gloves on." However, it's not a perfect product and even some satisfied customers weren't happy with the 15W wireless charging limit. Another reviewer lamented how expensive it was, but still thought the quality was worth the price. You can also buy the compatible DeWalt Heavy Duty 3 in 1 Retractable Multi Charging Cord for under $32.
In comparison, Apple's 1-meter MagSafe charger retails for $39. While it doesn't have the stand and the multiple charging ports, it is rated up to 25W. And while you can find MagSafe charging stands, many of them aren't made to extend as high as DeWalt's. For example, the $40 Anker MagSafe Charger has the same 15W max charging rate and versatile, magnetic rotation feature, but doesn't let you adjust the height and lacks the extra charging ports. If you're not particular about needing a stand, we've highlighted another game-changing DeWalt battery and phone charger, the 20V multi-charger.
Should you get the DeWalt MagSafe charger?
If you're on the fence about getting a DeWalt-branded phone accessory, one of the most important things to consider is your lifestyle. DeWalt frequently highlights how its phone accessory products are made for people who spend a lot of time at work with tools. They're not cheap and don't have all the latest features, but they do tend to be more durable and solve specific job site-related issues. For example, DeWalt's Jobsite-Pro X1 Earbuds are widely praised for battery life and active noise cancellation, which is useful when you need to take a call in the middle of a garage full of power tools.
The DeWalt Workbench Power Stand solves several common jobsite challenges by providing an adjustable working height, durable construction, and the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It's just best to manage your expectations because this product doesn't have the fastest charging technology, and it's not designed to be portable. However, if you're the type of person who wants all your equipment to match, it's a great way to match your mobile phone accessories with the rest of your DeWalt products.