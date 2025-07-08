Are DeWalt's Jobsite Earbuds Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you work in a trade like construction, excavation, demolition, or any number of other industrial jobs, you probably deal with a lot of chaotic noise on a daily basis. That's just the nature of the beast, and there isn't much you can do to change it. However, there are some things you can do to mitigate its effect on you, like using noise-cancelling ear protection or, if your job allows it, listening to your own music with headphones or earbuds.

Using your own earbuds can be a great way to drown out some of the excessive noise on the jobsite — as long as doing so doesn't put you or your coworkers at risk, that is. The problem with using earbuds on the jobsite, though, is that many standard earbuds are not built with harsh work conditions in mind. Fortunately, there are some companies that build headphones and earbuds specifically engineered to withstand the rugged conditions associated with many jobsites, like DeWalt.

DeWalt is well-known for its expansive line of power tools, but the company also builds a few different sets of headphones for workers, including the DeWalt Jobsite-Pro X1 True Wireless Earbuds. These devices are built with hard workers in mind and are constructed from rugged materials designed to stand up against things like dust, water, and perspiration. They provide up to 30 hours of listening experience for long hours on the jobsite and come with active noise cancellation, so you can take calls without subjecting the caller on the other end to the chaotic noise of machinery and construction. You can pick up a set of DeWalt Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds for $85.00 on Amazon, but are they any good? We checked out various customer reviews to find out.