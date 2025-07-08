Are DeWalt's Jobsite Earbuds Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you work in a trade like construction, excavation, demolition, or any number of other industrial jobs, you probably deal with a lot of chaotic noise on a daily basis. That's just the nature of the beast, and there isn't much you can do to change it. However, there are some things you can do to mitigate its effect on you, like using noise-cancelling ear protection or, if your job allows it, listening to your own music with headphones or earbuds.
Using your own earbuds can be a great way to drown out some of the excessive noise on the jobsite — as long as doing so doesn't put you or your coworkers at risk, that is. The problem with using earbuds on the jobsite, though, is that many standard earbuds are not built with harsh work conditions in mind. Fortunately, there are some companies that build headphones and earbuds specifically engineered to withstand the rugged conditions associated with many jobsites, like DeWalt.
DeWalt is well-known for its expansive line of power tools, but the company also builds a few different sets of headphones for workers, including the DeWalt Jobsite-Pro X1 True Wireless Earbuds. These devices are built with hard workers in mind and are constructed from rugged materials designed to stand up against things like dust, water, and perspiration. They provide up to 30 hours of listening experience for long hours on the jobsite and come with active noise cancellation, so you can take calls without subjecting the caller on the other end to the chaotic noise of machinery and construction. You can pick up a set of DeWalt Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds for $85.00 on Amazon, but are they any good? We checked out various customer reviews to find out.
Reviews for DeWalt's jobsite X1 earbuds are largely mixed
When it comes to what users have to say about DeWalts Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds, the reviews are mixed. On the official DeWalt website, the product has a relatively poor rating of 2.6 out of five stars based on 61 reviews. One disappointed customer complained about the Bluetooth connectivity, stating, "I[the] Bluetooth connection [is] horrible. You Will lose connection [while] the phone is in your Pocket." Another criticized the earbuds' durability, saying, "After having this for a few months and using it for work my outlook was positive however over time the headphones started to [visibly] fall apart and even just recently one earbud the right one no [longer] wants to charge." Not all DeWalt shoppers were disappointed, though, and one customer celebrated the products profusely, claiming, "I've been using these earbuds daily since I got them. The battery life is great and the sound is incredible!"
On other sites, the reviews are more positive, and the Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds boast 4.3 out of five stars based on over 1,600 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer praised the active noise canceling feature, saying, "they cancel most background noise. My husband can hear me! The audio quality is great," while another celebrated the battery life, proclaiming, "the earbuds last a long time before having to be charged back up."
That said, there are still less-than-positive reviews mixed in, and one excavator claimed that even these DeWalt earbuds couldn't stand up against the dust at their workplace. Overall, the DeWalt Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds appear to have generally positive reviews outside of the DeWalt official site. However, if you work in an extremely demanding environment, these devices may still not hold up long-term.
What other jobsite headphones does DeWalt sell?
The Jobsite-Pro X1s are the only product that DeWalt sells on its website classified as earbuds. However, the company does sell a few other types of headphones marketed as earphones. These products include a couple of traditional wired headphones or earbuds, as well as a couple of additional wireless devices. You can also find what appears to be an upgraded version of the Jobsite-Pro X1 earbuds on Amazon, listed as Jobsite-Pro X2 Earbuds. You can find these earbuds in the official DeWalt Amazon store, but they do appear to be sold by a third-party vendor, and they are not available on the DeWalt website. They're similar to the X1s, offering up to 40 hours of runtime with the device case, as well as a rugged construction and active noise cancellation. The X2 earbuds cost $129.99 and, like the X1s, come with mixed ratings, featuring an overall four out of five stars based on 135 reviews.
The remaining headphones that DeWalt sells can be found on the DeWalt website. These products include two types of wireless earphones and two more traditional types of wired headphones. The two wireless models each feature a wrap-around style, similar to glasses lanyards. The newer of these two products are the DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones, which come with a flexible neckband and provide up to 30 hours of runtime. The two sets of wired headphones are virtually the same and are both designed to be rugged and stand up to harsh jobsite environments. The difference between the two is the jack — one set comes with a 3.5-millimeter plug, while the other set comes with an Apple Lightning plug.