How Tall Is Too Tall To Drive A Tank? Here's What The US Army Says

The United States military is filled with all kinds of standards that recruits must meet upon joining and starting training. These include several areas of physical fitness, and unlike most jobs in the U.S., there are height and weight requirements. Believe it or not, you can be either too tall or too short to enlist, with a range of 4 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 8 inches for both genders' minimum and maximum height. These restrictions are meant to ensure that all personnel can safely operate military equipment, though it is possible to get a waiver in some situations.

In addition to the height limits for the general military, certain jobs have more stringent requirements across all of the services. These standards apply to personnel operating on different types of ships, airplanes, and tanks. This makes sense, as submarines, fighter jets, and armored vehicles have limited crew compartments, making it uncomfortable if not impossible for people of a certain height to take those jobs.

To become a tanker, which in the Army is Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 19K, Armor Crewmember, a person cannot exceed 6 feet, 1 inch in height. Fortunately, that doesn't limit too many applicants, as the average height of an American woman is 5 feet, 3.5 inches, while men average around 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Because the U.S. military operates the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the height requirements are universal across its variants. Unlike tankers, the height requirement for MOS 19C, Bradley Crewmember, isn't restrictive for those operating the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.