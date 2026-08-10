Iconic '50s Ford Totally Transforms After First Detailing In Over A Decade

With its portholes in the hardtop and distinctive V8 rumble, the 1957 Ford Thunderbird is one of the Blue Oval's true '50s icons. Sadly, some of the surviving examples are now sitting in long term storage, with unforeseen life circumstances meaning their owners can no longer enjoy them like they used to. However, with the right care and attention, these dusty, animal-infested examples can still be brought back to life.

A new video by WD Detailing explains the painstaking process that was involved in getting one abandoned '57 Thunderbird back on the road. The crew had to clear away around 15 years of accumulated dust and debris before it could fix the mechanical gremlins needed to get the car in working order once again. One of the first tasks was clearing out the leaves that had built up behind the grille. The crew found out that there was no way to easily access the space, and so had to loosen the radiator in order to fit a vacuum hose down to get it clean.

The complications didn't stop there either. The next challenge was cleaning up the original whitewall tires, which were so expensive that the team wanted to avoid buying new ones if at all possible. After carefully getting them back to looking white again, the team then moved onto the car's exterior.