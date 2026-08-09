What Is A DisplayPort Coupler Used For?

Just like HDMI, DisplayPort is a digital connection for sending audio and video between computers and other devices. It's typically used to link up to monitors or projectors, but unlike HDMI, most smart TVs don't use DisplayPort. That said, DisplayPort has its perks, like supporting high resolutions and refresh rates higher than HDMI's, but what if the cable is too short? The obvious answer is to get a new, longer cable, though if you have two shorter ones, you can also use a DisplayPort coupler as an easy fix.

A DisplayPort coupler joins two DisplayPort cables, allowing you to extend the total length without swapping either cable. It has a DisplayPort port on both ends, so you just plug one cable into either end. This is handy when your monitor or projector is too far, and you'd prefer to use the cables you've already got instead of buying a longer one.

It's worth noting that a coupler is different from a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter, in the sense that it doesn't change a signal into another one. Rather, it passes the existing DisplayPort signal directly from one cable to the next. As such, a coupler doesn't boost a signal or anything similar, so the primary use is to connect two DisplayPort cables. While couplers are generally cheap, if you don't have an extra cable to make use of one, you're likely better off just buying a longer cable.