Nissan Z Vs Toyota GR Supra: Which Sports Car Goes From 0-60 Faster?
Nissan and Toyota have traded blows in a war of performance cars for decades, and the current Nissan Z is arguably a worthy rival to the latest GR Supra. Both cars are fun both on the road and track, yet both are also practical enough for owners to drive them daily without making too many sacrifices. Unfortunately, the rivalry between the two has proved to be quite short-lived, as Toyota is axing the GR Supra after the 2026 model year. A successor is reportedly in the works, but for now, anyone who didn't grab an allocation for a Final Edition Supra has missed out on their chance to buy one new.
Of course, there are still plenty of examples available to buy used, just like there are plenty of used examples of the Nissan Z on the market. Both are equally likely to put a smile on your face when you're behind the wheel, but if it's straight line performance you're most concerned about, there's one car that's the clear winner.
When MotorTrend and Car and Driver tested each car's 0-60 mph times, the GR Supra proved to have the edge. The former outlet clocked a 4.0-second 0-60 in their Supra, while the latter reported that a Supra with a stick shift took 3.9 seconds to make the same sprint, and the launch version of the automatic 3.0-liter Supra took just 3.7 seconds.
The GR Supra is slightly faster off the line
In contrast, MotorTrend reported that their manual Z took 4.9 seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill, while their automatic Z was slightly faster, at 4.3 seconds. According to Car and Driver, a standard Z in Performance trim clocked a 4.5 second time, while the Z Nismo took 3.9 seconds.
Nissan enthusiasts looking for the best straight line performance will want to look towards the Z Nismo, although they'll need to be aware that a GR Supra is still likely to win in a drag race at the traffic lights. Both cars are slightly faster with an automatic transmission than with a manual, although it's worth being aware of what you're missing out on if you skip the stick shift.
We thought the 3.0-liter manual GR Supra got the recipe just right when we tested it in 2024, since it was easy to drive in everyday conditions, but still felt accessible when driven fast. Manuals might be a dying breed, but the ones that are left are arguably just as good as they've ever been. Still, there's no argument that an automatic is quicker, with an automatic GR Supra being particularly rapid off the line.