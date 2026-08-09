Nissan Z Vs Toyota GR Supra: Which Sports Car Goes From 0-60 Faster?

Nissan and Toyota have traded blows in a war of performance cars for decades, and the current Nissan Z is arguably a worthy rival to the latest GR Supra. Both cars are fun both on the road and track, yet both are also practical enough for owners to drive them daily without making too many sacrifices. Unfortunately, the rivalry between the two has proved to be quite short-lived, as Toyota is axing the GR Supra after the 2026 model year. A successor is reportedly in the works, but for now, anyone who didn't grab an allocation for a Final Edition Supra has missed out on their chance to buy one new.

Of course, there are still plenty of examples available to buy used, just like there are plenty of used examples of the Nissan Z on the market. Both are equally likely to put a smile on your face when you're behind the wheel, but if it's straight line performance you're most concerned about, there's one car that's the clear winner.

When MotorTrend and Car and Driver tested each car's 0-60 mph times, the GR Supra proved to have the edge. The former outlet clocked a 4.0-second 0-60 in their Supra, while the latter reported that a Supra with a stick shift took 3.9 seconds to make the same sprint, and the launch version of the automatic 3.0-liter Supra took just 3.7 seconds.