5 New WhatsApp Features You Need To Start Using Right Now

WhatsApp changed the way we communicate with each other when it arrived in 2009. I personally started using WhatsApp right when it launched (on my Sony Xperia X10), when it was launched, and have seen this instant messaging evolve over the years. One thing is clear: WhatsApp doesn't overhaul its features, especially its calling tools, very often. So, when Meta drops five changes in a single announcement, it's worth checking out.

WhatsApp began rolling out new changes in July 2026, built entirely around the idea that whether you are on your phone or on your desktop, switching between the two should be zero hassle. If you have been using WhatsApp because it keeps every device on the same account without much fuss, then you will love the new features, as they lean on that strength. And probably that is the reason why WhatsApp is the best messenger app for Android. The best thing about this new update is that none of the new features feels like a filler and targets real friction points.

Browser calling that never quite matched the phone app, calls stranded on one device, group links open to anyone, video that looks muddy for the first few seconds, and background noise ruining otherwise fine conversations. None of this is flashy but practical progress that explains how WhatsApp grew into this massive messaging giant today.