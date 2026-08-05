New Tech Lets Drones Launch And Land From Crewless Boats With Pinpoint Precision

As drone technology improves, it's becoming more autonomous and ubiquitous, especially across the world's battlespaces. The Russo-Ukrainian War is evidence of this, as drones have been employed successfully by both sides of the conflict. Ukraine has been especially innovative with its drone technology, developing everything from massive drone swarms to a tiny "aircraft carrier" that's only a meter long. A new drone technology developed by a German defense contractor takes that concept and substantially improves it for wider use.

CiS Drone Systems developed the ORKA Dock, which works in tandem with the company's drone system to enable launch and recovery from crewless boats with pinpoint precision. Essentially, it's a sealed box that can be installed onto the stern of an uncrewed surface vessel (USV). Once it opens, which takes only 30 seconds, it can dispatch drones into the air. What makes the technology impressive is its ability to catch its drones amidst a USV's constant movement and pitching that would otherwise make recovery challenging, as landing on any moving platform takes precision.

It should be noted that the ORKA Dock is designed only for reconnaissance drones, so it's not intended for use with one-way attack drones like the ones used across Ukraine and Russia throughout the conflict. When CiS unveiled the technology in May 2026, orders came rushing in to the point that the company is finding it difficult to meet the demand from the world's navies. That alone demonstrates the necessity that the ORKA Dock provides, and because the tech comes out of a German manufacturer, numerous NATO allies have placed orders.