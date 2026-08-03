Germany's New Drone Could Change The Face Of Naval Warfare

There's no denying the impact drones have had on the world's military operations in the 21st century, as the future of warfare is drone warfare. Military drones come in all shapes and sizes, including one that looks like a killer whale. Most people are aware of the drones that fly, but there are plenty that navigate the world's oceans, and many of them are particularly deadly. Ukraine successfully employed various naval drones against its aggressor in the Russo-Ukrainian War, and those innovations have had an impact.

Developers around the world are working hard at coming up with all kinds of naval drones. There are those that cruise atop the surface and others that spend their entire existence beneath the waves. One of the more impressive drones that's surfaced recently is the Ranger, developed by Gabler and Flanq. The defense contractor issued a press release on July 14, 2026, revealing that the Ranger successfully completed the surface part of its Sea Acceptance Test.

This is a big step in the Ranger's development, as it demonstrates its efficacy and capabilities while operating on the surface. More testing is required before the Ranger can move forward, but the system that Gabler and Flanq has developed could change the face of naval warfare by completely altering submarine operations through the use of this new Torpedo-Tube-Launched Uncrewed Surface Vessel (TTL USV). Should the Ranger move forward and find its way onto the world's submarines, it could have an immense impact on future military submarine operations.