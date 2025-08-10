This Tiny 'Aircraft Carrier' Is Just Over A Meter Long, Yet Useful (And Deadly)

Aircraft carriers are, by their very nature, massive military machines. This is because they have dozens of aircraft that routinely take off and land on their flight decks, so size is important. The United States Navy's most recent flat top, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), is the largest military ship ever constructed, she's huge. While carriers regularly accommodate helicopters and fighter jets, they can utilize larger aircraft. Back in the '60s, testing proved that the largest plane to land on an aircraft carrier was considerably massive.

On the other end, carriers launch and recover drones, and they're tiny in comparison to something like an F-35C Lightning II. Ukraine doesn't have any traditional flat tops, but that doesn't mean the nation hasn't innovated along the same lines during the Russo-Ukrainian War. Instead of building huge ships to launch large fleets of drones, engineers in Ukraine figured out that it wasn't necessary. Instead, they came up with a small, meter-long (3.3 feet) aircraft carrier that can extend the range of remotely-piloted first-person view (FPV) drones weighing approximately 4.4 lbs.

The Ursula drone boat looks much like a radio-controlled toy you might find at a hobby shop, but it's considerably more advanced and a whole lot deadlier. Ursula can travel up rivers, through swamps, and other hard-to-navigate waterways to strike Russian targets in otherwise "safe" locations. It's a potential game-changer for the ongoing conflict. ToviTechNet revealed the multi-role vessel in a short video clip shared online in July 2025, and from the look of it, Ursula can bring a lot of pain Russia's way.