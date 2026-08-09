What's The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A Washing Machine And The Wall?
The right washing machine is all about space. Enough space on the inside, first and foremost, but it's just as much about the amount of available space in your laundry room, too. That's the part that determines whether the appliance even fits properly, not to mention operates safely. It's one of those mistakes everyone makes when installing appliances: Too many homeowners focus only on the machine's internal space without thinking about this second part at all. As a rule of thumb, you should always consider the external space, too.
Without the right amount of clearance behind the washer, you won't have enough room for water hoses, power cords, or proper ventilation. On installation, you should leave at least 6 inches of space between the back of a washing machine and the wall. That gap leaves just enough space to connect water lines and electrical cords without crimping or damaging them. You also need to leave that room for airflow and whatever vibration might come from the machine during operation.
Other measurements to know when installing a washing machine
In addition to those 6 inches of space in the back, you should also leave about an inch of clearance on each side of the washer. It needs that space for ventilation, most importantly, but it also helps with noise reduction and damage control. Without it, the machine might bump up against the dryer or the wall... especially if yours tends to walk across the floor.
Because there's no universal standard washer size across the major washing machine brands, dimensions are going vary tremendously depending on whether it's a front-load, top-load, compact, stackable, or large capacity machine. That's why it's essential to take measurements before buying and installing. Of course, be sure to factor the 6-inch and 1-inch guidances into your measurements.
Don't forget about door clearance, either. It's easy to forget, but the machine is going to have to both fit through the door, and also have enough space around the machine for the door to swing open all the way. You'll need at least 20 inches of open space in front of or above the appliance as well as an unobstructed path through whatever doorways, hallways, or tight corners you'll need to get through upon delivery.