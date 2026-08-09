What Is The 107% Rule In F1?

Racing is inherently more interesting when the competition is close, and different racing series try to encourage closer competition in different ways. Some rulesets take a more involved approach, like the current endurance racing Balance of Performance rules that govern series like the World Endurance Championship and, by extension, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Meanwhile, other rulesets implement regulations that are designed to stop backmarkers from spoiling the competition for everyone else.

Formula 1's 107% rule is an example of the second type of approach, since it only affects teams that were always going to be right at the back of the grid anyways. It states that any driver whose fastest qualifying lap in Q1 exceeds 107% of the time of the fastest driver will be excluded from the race, unless an exemption is made by the stewards.

The rule was created to combat a rise in uncompetitive F1 cars in the '90s, with several of them causing problems on the track on race day. Previously, small, underprepared teams could turn up to a race, qualify at the very back of the field with a car that was far behind all of the rest of its competition, and get in the way of the race leaders during a grand prix. After the 107% rule came into force in 1996, these slow cars simply wouldn't be allowed into the final race unless they successfully convinced the stewards that exceptional circumstances were the reason that they couldn't set a fast enough time in qualifying.