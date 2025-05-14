This Is The Most Expensive Hypercar You Can Buy In 2025

The most expensive hypercar you can buy in 2025 is not an Italian exotic from Ferrari, Lamborghini or even Pagani, and it's not a Bugatti, either. This is the Red Bull RB17, produced by the people behind the Red Bull Formula 1 cars. It is a limited production (only 50) track car with a price of 5 million British pounds, or just over $6.6 million – plus any additional tariffs that may be levied upon its importation.

Before anyone says, "Wait, there are more expensive cars!" let's establish some ground rules. We are not including any super limited edition models made in quantities of 10 or less, whose waiting list you had to join several years ago, and no, a Rolls-Royce Droptail is not a hypercar. The production-ready Red Bull RB17 was revealed to the public at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and is slated to start deliveries in 2025. Each year will see 15 examples of the RB 17 produced, each of which will be built to the individual owner's specifications. As with many cars of this type, most of the 50 cars were sold before the official reveal.

There are other benefits that come from owning an RB17. In Red Bull's words, "Each RB17 client is welcomed into the Red Bull family with a full customer journey, including a range of track events giving owners the opportunity to experience some of the world's greatest circuits. One-of-a-kind driver development and tailoring of the car to suit individual driver's needs is part of the unique experience."

