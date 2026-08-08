What Makes A GM Car An A-Body Or G-Body?

If you've been around old body-on-frame cars long enough, you've likely heard terms like "A-body" or "B-body" or any other letter of the alphabet followed by "body," and unless you're well-versed in your classic cars, it can get confusing fast. This only ramps up when you have multiple of the same letter "bodies" used by the same manufacturer, as is the case with the GM A-body. Which one is it? The 1964 one with the GTO? The pre-1960 A-body used on the Bel-Air, Nomad, and so on? Or the 1982-1996 A-body that had virtually nothing in common with the others?

It's this latter frame that we'll be addressing, because this is actually where it gets confusing. Back in the late-1970s, GM and its competitors were all pressed to develop ever-more efficient vehicles to comply with stricter government regulations, creating the X-frame chassis. The CliffsNotes history is that these were built in response to the rise of imports, which GM embraced readily — see the 80-series Toyota Corolla posing as a Chevrolet Nova, for example.

So GM had this FWD econobox platform, but what about the traditional RWD stuff? That's where the G-body came in. This new G-body is a continuation of a premium-model A-body from the mid-70s, also called G-body; ostensibly the same platform, just updated to 1980s standards. In other words, think of the G-body as the continuation of your RWD muscle cars — Monte Carlo, Grand National, etc. The A-body, meanwhile, were those compact FWD cars built to sell by the pound. Still confused? Alright, let's dive in and explore each platform's individual history in detail.