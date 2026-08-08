Which Classic Mopar Was Nicknamed 'The Banker's Hot Rod' & What Made It So Special?

When one pictures the Chrysler Corporation's great performance cars of the mid-20th century, the most obvious examples are the iconic Dodge and Plymouth-badged muscle cars of the mid '60s and early 1970s. With their bright body colors, cartoon mascots, loud spoilers, and legendary 426 Street HEMI engines, those Mopars perfectly represent the wild spirit of the muscle era.

However, well before the time of the Road Runner, Super Bee, and 'Cuda, Chrysler's brands were offering V8 performance cars of a more upscale flavor, and one of these is an iconic Chrysler model known by some as the "banker's hot rod." The model we're talking about is the original Chrysler 300 series, often referred to as the Chrysler 300 Letter Cars.

This line of cars started in 1955 with the Chrysler C-300, and they stayed in production until 1965. During this period, the Letter Cars established themselves both on the street with their sleek styling and on the racetrack, with big V8 horsepower and handling that belied their size and mass. While the 300 was a full-sizer rather than the mid-sized car that defined the muscle car era, the Letter Cars laid the groundwork for the later Mopar-built performance machines. Decades on, the Chrysler 300C name would return on a modern interpretation of the American luxury performance car, with great success.