Can You Use Headphones With A Roku? Here's What You Need To Know

When entertainment made the transition into streaming format, Roku was among the brands to quickly rise in popularity. With a variety of devices like the Ultra external streaming player, streaming sticks, soundbars, and even some Roku TVs to consider, there are more ways than ever to enjoy platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount Plus, among others. However, while there is an enormous amount of content available to watch, there are situations when playing it out loud isn't ideal and could disturb others.

Take for instance watching late at night when family members are sleeping, or shared spaces such as dorms where a roommate might be trying to study. Those in apartments could also draw the ire of their neighbors who aren't interested in listening to whatever is playing through the wall. There are also those who enjoy the immersive effect of quality headphones when watching a movie, which can enhance dialog clarity and low-end production without the need for a robust home audio theatre setup.

Fortunately, watching a Roku with headphones isn't difficult. On older Roku Ultra devices, you could get a remote with a headphone jack, which was pretty straightforward. However, the company has steadily moved away from wired options, and into Bluetooth territory. Some devices like the Roku Streambar SE, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and Roku Ultra will allow you to connect via Bluetooth directly. You can also utilize Headphone Mode on Roku's app, which will use your smartphone to connect to the audio.