How Does Your Car Know When The Speed Limit Changes?

Have you been behind the wheel of a new car lately? The sheer amount of smart features they throw at the driver is unbelievable. Beyond infotainment systems replacing CD players or fancy adaptive cruise control and lane keep abilities, newer models can also tell you when posted speed limits change. Pass a speed limit sign, and some cars will display the new limit on your instrument cluster, infotainment screen, or head-up display almost instantaneously. But how?

It's an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) known as traffic-sign recognition (TSR), and it uses a mix of cameras, data, and sophisticated image-processing software to update you on roadside signs as you drive. Rather than relying on navigation data alone, traffic-sign recognition incorporates an additional layer of awareness by continuously scanning the road ahead of you for important traffic markers. It's not a replacement for paying attention to the road, of course, but brands like Honda include it as a safety feature if you happen to miss a sign or two.