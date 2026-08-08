This Car Brand Is Bringing Back An Iconic Nameplate As A 2027 Special Edition

From Ford to Toyota and almost everyone in between, car manufacturers have a habit of reviving iconic nameplates or models. When done right, the practice hits all the right spots and brings back a nostalgic feeling. That's exactly what Jeep is doing with its Laredo nameplate, as it returns in the form of a limited-edition Wrangler. The 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo mixes old-school styling from the 1980s with modern off-road capability, peppered with some design details that make it stand out from other Wranglers.

The Laredo name first showed up in the early 1980s, when the package was offered on the CJ series (CJ-5 and CJ-7) from 1980 to 1986. Over the years, the Laredo name has stuck around on other Jeep models, including the Grand Cherokee. Fast forward to today, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo comes with a Bison Brown interior featuring Mayan Gold and Platinum Chrome accents. Jeep's past was definitely an inspiration for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo's styling. The classic retro seven-slot grille is there, but likely the biggest highlight is the return of the Jeep's tan soft top, something that's been rare in modern Wranglers.

That said, the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo is built on the Wrangler Willys and comes standard with Jeep's Xtreme 35 Package, which includes 35-inch tires and a 1-inch factory suspension lift. It was also announced that the car will be offered in both two-door and four-door versions. While not the most powerful Jeep model, the Wrangler Laredo scratches that retro feel, which could resonate deeply with some Jeep enthusiasts.