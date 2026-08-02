Why Do Car Brands Keep Reviving Old Nameplates?

Some vehicle models have had incredible staying power, becoming among the longest-running nameplates in automotive history. While others have suffered the fate of being discontinued. Furthermore, some have had their name reused on new models that don't share much with the original.

Take the Chevy Blazer (K5), which ran from the late 1960's through the early 1990's, and set the original standard for full-size SUVs. In 2019, the Chevy Blazer was back, only it was now a mid-size crossover, labeled as "flashy" by some review outlets, certainly not in the same spirit as the classic. In one instance, the nameplate wasn't of a discontinued model, but was added to the name of a new vehicle all the same when Ford introduced an electric crossover as a Mustang Mach-E – nothing like the original pony car. But why?

Automakers are constantly looking for ways to keep costs down. Research and development of new models alone can run into the realm of billions of dollars. So, automakers conduct marketing studies and incorporate various strategies to catch the eye of potential buyers. Using business concepts like brand recognition, automakers hope the lure of a familiar name might conjure positive emotions that compel you to choose their car over a competitor.