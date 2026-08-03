2027 Toyota Sequoia Gets A New Trim Package Designed For Off-Roading

Following in the footsteps of the Tacoma pickup, the newly updated 2027 model year Sequoia is getting a new trim that should be familiar to Toyota off-roading fans. Toyota hasn't released any specifics on price yet, but the trim level and overall model upgrades should be hitting the dealership lots later this year, with production starting in the fall.

The Trailhunter trim package specifically gives some tangible mechanical benefits apart from a beefier exterior and fancy colors. You get a locking rear differential and crawl control, which, like the Tacoma, allows you to "crawl" over rockier or otherwise tougher terrain at a set speed without having to constantly modulate the gas pedal. Toyota tests features like this at its Arizona Proving Grounds.

You also get skid plates on the underside, a suspension from off-road tuning company Old Man Emu, and of course, big meaty Michelin off-roading tires and trim-specific badging to boot.