2027 Toyota Sequoia Gets A New Trim Package Designed For Off-Roading
Following in the footsteps of the Tacoma pickup, the newly updated 2027 model year Sequoia is getting a new trim that should be familiar to Toyota off-roading fans. Toyota hasn't released any specifics on price yet, but the trim level and overall model upgrades should be hitting the dealership lots later this year, with production starting in the fall.
The Trailhunter trim package specifically gives some tangible mechanical benefits apart from a beefier exterior and fancy colors. You get a locking rear differential and crawl control, which, like the Tacoma, allows you to "crawl" over rockier or otherwise tougher terrain at a set speed without having to constantly modulate the gas pedal. Toyota tests features like this at its Arizona Proving Grounds.
You also get skid plates on the underside, a suspension from off-road tuning company Old Man Emu, and of course, big meaty Michelin off-roading tires and trim-specific badging to boot.
Upgrades for the dirt
In the grand spectrum of 2027 Toyota Sequoia trims, the Trailhunter sits right above the entry model SR5, which it's based on. According to a press release from Toyota, the rest of the trims, in order will be: Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone for the highest level of bling.
For off-roaders, 2027 also marks some upgrades for the TRD Pro trim, notably adjustable Fox QS3 shocks.
The Sequoia, 4Runner Tacoma, and the larger Tundra have always been inseparable Toyota off-roaders, but the Sequoia has managed to lack the more specialized trims. 2027 closes the gap even further. Whether or not the hardier trim levels will overshadow the more luxury-focused trims like Platinum or Capstone, but more choice for Sequoia buyers is never a bad thing.
As noted earlier, prices have not been announced for the 2027 Toyota Sequoia, but for reference, the current 2026 base model starts at $65,725 for the SR5 and caps out at $86,135 for the Capstone trim.